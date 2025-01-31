Relationship Hero gives you instant access to a coach, with the ability to reach out to them 24/7. The very first thing you'll do is describe why you're seeking marriage counseling, and from there, you'll answer other questions like your sexual orientation, how old both of you are, and even what your arguments look like. Their "relationship profiler" helps you to get clear on how you are in relationships, and questionnaires may be recurring so coaches can better understand you. The cost is $1 per minute, and they also offer master classes starting at $45.