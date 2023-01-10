“We’re bombarded with so much information,” Swart says. “This has been the case for a long time, but if you read a copy of the New York Times today, you would receive as much information from that one newspaper as somebody would in their entire lifetime 100 years ago; and even then, they were overly bombarded with information,” she adds.

Vision boards help your brain sift through that information and hone in on exactly what it is that you want. Your brain's natural filtering mechanism ensures that you don’t notice things that aren’t relevant to your survival; however, in modern times, you may actually need to pay closer attention to those stimuli.

The next mechanism, Swart explains, is selective attention, which means that you start to notice things in your daily life that you already have on your vision board. “It’s like when you buy a new car, and you suddenly see it everywhere,” she says. “It’s basically priming your brain to notice opportunities that will take you closer to your goals.”

Finally, you have value tagging. The brain does this in two ways, Swart says, including a cold or logical way and in a warm or emotional way. Your survival necessities fall into the logical tagging, while more emotional things (like those on your vision board) fall into the latter tagging.

"By repeatedly exposing your brain to these images, you’re priming it to not just notice but also grasp the opportunities that will take you closer to what you want,” she says. “That’s why I call vision boards, 'action boards,' because I don’t believe that you can create this fantasy image and sit at home and wait for it to come true,” she adds. “I believe that you need to be out there networking, dating, whatever it is, to get the things that you want.”