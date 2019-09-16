The Small Tweak That Makes Intermittent Fasting Way More Effective For Weight Loss

IFPC works to take advantage of autophagy, activating and inhibiting the process, with "low days" and "high days." You will choose three nonconsecutive "low days" intended to help you activate autophagy by starving your cells of nutrients. On your "low days," you will do this by fasting overnight and into the morning (for a total of 16 hours) and then limit your protein intake for the remainder of the day to less than 25 grams. The remaining four days of the week are your "high days." On these days, there are no food restrictions. This will inhibit autophagy.

IFPC is purposely designed in this pattern of activation and inhibition. It is important because low is not always the way to go. We can’t live in a constant state of nutrient deprivation. Besides the fact that starvation is obviously unhealthy, it’s also not fun! And too much protein restriction can actually contribute to aging in the form of muscle wasting, accompanied by increasing weakness and immune deficiencies. So to ensure you get all of the benefits of both fasting and protein restriction, the intermittent and cyclical combination of "low days" and "high days" is fundamental to the practice of IFPC.

You may choose any day of the week to be "low" or "high" (keeping in mind that the three low days should be nonconsecutive). I prefer unrestrained eating on the weekends, so I make Monday, Wednesday, and Friday "low days," when I fast for 16 hours and then eat low protein for eight hours. Then, on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday—my "high days"—I can indulge, with no food restrictions.

Keep in mind that intermittent fasting is not for everyone, especially those with diabetes or hormone imbalances, and you should always consult with your doctor before starting the program. Once you get the green light, IFPC still works best when customized for you and your life.

Do you hate skipping breakfast? Simply begin your fast earlier the night before, so you can get your 16 hours and still have a morning meal. Craving a burger on a "low day"? Go for it; just know that you’ll have only about 5 grams of protein remaining before you hit your daily limit. The choice is yours. You’re the one with the power to look and feel younger.

