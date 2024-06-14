Advertisement
This Skin Care Supplement Has Completely Transformed My Skin*
As someone who's struggled with fine lines and breakouts for as long as I can remember, the number of topicals and treatments I've tried could fill a book. From creams and serums to chemical peels and DIY concoctions, the list is endless.
Some things have worked (you've heard of tea tree oil, no?), but even those that delivered results took months to do so. Plus, the results were rarely long term— I'd find myself facing another frustrating breakout and the blemishes that came along with it.
Often I'd resort to slapping on a bit of foundation and powder and hoping no one noticed my skin's bumpy texture or deep laugh lines.
And believe me, I've done my fair share of research. I'm utterly aware healthy skin starts from within. Up my daily water intake? Check. Get a good night's sleep? Check. But no matter what I did, my skin felt dull, my blemishes remained, and my fine lines were as prominent as ever. In short: I felt defeated.
That was until I decided to venture down a new path: targeted supplements.
Enter: best skin+
When I first started taking mindbodygreen's skin care supplement, best skin+, I was skeptical.
Sure, I knew the team behind the formula and all about the high-quality ingredient sourcing, but I just wasn't sure how well it'd work for my skin. And according to other users, this product was a no-brainer and definitely worth the hype.
But I know my skin, and it's not easy to please. See, as someone who's tried a vast range of products that have never quite worked on my skin, I just didn't want to set my expectations too high.
It wasn't until about four weeks of taking best skin+ that I realized how wrong I was. My skin literally began to transform before my eyes.*
The first indication it was working: My mouth lines were fading.* And I wasn't the only one to notice either. Soon, those close to me began to notice too. Shortly after (around week five), my skin began to feel more supple and smooth; my skin care and makeup applied more smoothly; and there was little to no texture whatsoever.*
And it doesn't end there. I began to feel genuinely better on the inside, too. In addition to my skin, my entire body felt more hydrated, and that's all due to its revolutionary formula.
In particular, cellular beauty+ contains 30 milligrams of phytoceramides, which help guard against water loss—thus retaining moisture and hydration in the skin (goodbye, dry wrinkles!).*
In one study, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration1.* Not bad!
It also contains some pretty impressive antioxidants.
For example, blood orange extract has been shown to improve skin hydration, optimize antioxidant capacity2, protect skin from photoaging3, combat oxidative stress4, and improve inflammatory balance.*
Thanks to those benefits, research shows that folks may experience a reduction in wrinkles and dark spots5—including myself.*
Finally, the unique carotenoid astaxanthin has several beauty-relevant benefits: In multiple clinical studies, regular astaxanthin supplementation has been shown to significantly improve skin elasticity, smoothness, and hydration6 (while also lessening age spots and wrinkles) in as little as six weeks.*
The takeaway
I rarely find a product that I can give this much praise, but after taking best skin+ for about eight weeks now, I can say it has truly transformed my skin.*
I feel much more confident without wearing makeup, and for the first time ever, I feel fabulous in my own skin.
