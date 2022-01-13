How Mercury Retrograde Impacts Sleep, In Case You're Curious

So, what does Mercury retrograde mean for sleep? For one thing, it's thought that each planet governs different parts of the body, and in the case of Mercury, it's associated with our nervous system, among other things.

It goes without saying that anyone with an unsettled nervous system is going to have a tough time relaxing into a good night's sleep. And on top of that, our minds may be working overtime during Mercury retro to make sense of all the scrambled information. As we find ourselves reuniting with people from the past, reassessing memories, and revising certain areas of our life, all this "revision" can seep into our sleep—and our dreams.

After all, dreams are believed to stem from a combination of our emotions, our environment, and the things we encountered during the day, therapist and dream expert Leslie Ellis, Ph.D., previously explained to mbg. "I think of this so-called day residue as a palette that our dream-maker can work with to express the emotional events in our life, both personal and collective, that want to command our attention," she notes, adding that the dreams associated with stress tend to be close replicas of real life.