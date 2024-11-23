Skip to Content
Integrative Health

No Lie, This Collagen Powder Replaced A Reviewer's Chocolate Cravings 

Jamie Schneider
November 23, 2024
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Image by John Wiesenfeld / Unsplash
November 23, 2024

We're all about honoring your cravings. If indulging in something sweet or salty truly serves your soul at that moment, you shouldn't feel like you have to hold back. (In fact, being too restrictive with your diet has the ability to backfire.) However, it is possible to satisfy a craving without going overboard on sugar, artificial sweeteners, etc. Simply find a healthier alternative that delivers the same rich, high-quality taste you adore. 

For all chocolate lovers out there, you'll be pleased to know that mbg's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ tastes just like a sweet, decadent treat. In fact, one reviewer swears it helped replace her chocolate cravings for good.

How mindbodygreen's collagen powder can satisfy a sweet tooth

First, a little background on our elevated chocolate powder: Our rich, chocolatey flavor comes from organic cocoa. These beans have been roasted and ground to retain the highest nutritional value, making them a clean and GMO-free source of chocolatey flavor.

We also incorporated monk fruit extract to enhance the taste without adding any artificial sweeteners; our monk fruit extract is derived from 100% pure monk fruit native to Asia (also known as luo han guo and "Buddha fruit"). 

You can add a scoop of chocolate collagen to your smoothies, "nice" creams, or simply blend it up with some ice and your milk of choice. Regardless, you'll wind up with a smooth, creamy, frothy concoction that tastes like a chocolate milkshake.

In fact, one customer, Emma A., says it tastes "just like a Wendy's frosty." She explains further in a review: "I bought this with the intention of replacing my chocolate cravings with a healthier alternative," and, boy, did it deliver.

Plus, she notes that her skin appears way more even and balanced, thanks to collagen's ability to support skin elasticity and hydration levels and promote youthful texture1.*

Not to mention, mindbodygreen's cutting-edge blend provides:

  • Vitamins C and E for stimulating collagen synthesis and extra antioxidant support
  • Hyaluronic acid to support skin hydration; biotin for your beauty needs
  • Curcumin from turmeric extract and sulforaphane from broccoli seed extract to support detoxification and combat oxidative stress and photoaging

So, yes, our chocolate blend is one healthy dessert alternative.* 

The takeaway

Looking for a healthier option to satisfy your sweet tooth? Try adding a scoop of our chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ to your next confection; reviewers swoon over the rich taste (without the blood sugar spike!), and we'll wager you'll fall in love, too.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

