Reviewers Are Calling This Supplement Their "Best Purchase Ever" For Gut Health

Reviewers Are Calling This Supplement Their "Best Purchase Ever" For Gut Health

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen.
Image by adamkaz / iStock

September 27, 2022 — 23:02 PM

Have you ever loved a product so much, you wanted to rant and rave about it to everyone you know? Maybe it's a foundation you fancy or a greens powder you take every single day without fail. No matter what your go-to product is, you've probably recommended it to a few friends and maybe even left a review singing its praises.

Well, it seems mbg customers feel the same way about one of our bestsellers. Specifically, our collagen powder has customers spreading the love in the review section, particularly for its digestive benefits.* 

How the mbg beauty & gut collagen+ aids digestion.

According to one mbg beauty & gut collagen+ fan, Rebekah M., this supplement powder is the "best purchase ever!" She explains in the review section: "I was a little skeptical at first, but only after a few days my digestive tract was solid."* After adding this collagen powder to her partner's day-to-day routine, he saw the same "great effects," she says.

But what makes our blend so beneficial for digestion? Well, hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides (the form used in our blend) have been researched for this purpose. In a recent clinical trial, 40 healthy women consumed 20 grams of bovine collagen peptides each day, split into two servings. After eight weeks of collagen supplementation, 93% (13 out of 14 women) of those who completed the study experienced noteworthy improvements in digestion, including bloating and abdominal comfort.*

While improved digestion may be a result of collagen supplementation in general, another gut-loving ingredient in our blend could be at work: L-glutamine. This amino acid is critical for the cells in the gut, supporting a healthy intestinal lining for GI barrier function and integrity.*

Either way, we're happy to hear that mbg beauty & gut collagen+ users are feeling the positive digestive benefits of this supplement in addition to its more well-known perks for skin health (digestive health is an oft-overlooked collagen benefit, it seems!).*

The takeaway. 

The mbg beauty & gut collagen+ has become so beloved by reviewers that some even call it their best purchase, specifically thanks to its digestive benefits. Gut health is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the positive impact collagen supplementation can have on the body—here's a list of a few more benefits to note.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
