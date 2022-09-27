But what makes our blend so beneficial for digestion? Well, hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides (the form used in our blend) have been researched for this purpose. In a recent clinical trial, 40 healthy women consumed 20 grams of bovine collagen peptides each day, split into two servings. After eight weeks of collagen supplementation, 93% (13 out of 14 women) of those who completed the study experienced noteworthy improvements in digestion, including bloating and abdominal comfort.*

While improved digestion may be a result of collagen supplementation in general, another gut-loving ingredient in our blend could be at work: L-glutamine. This amino acid is critical for the cells in the gut, supporting a healthy intestinal lining for GI barrier function and integrity.*

Either way, we're happy to hear that mbg beauty & gut collagen+ users are feeling the positive digestive benefits of this supplement in addition to its more well-known perks for skin health (digestive health is an oft-overlooked collagen benefit, it seems!).*