The best part is, you don't need a research team to apply this to your own life. Pick a self-compassion practice, whether that's self-compassionate touch or something else, and attach it to an existing part of your day, like your morning coffee or your commute. Set one reminder, and decide in advance that missing a day is expected and the habit can survive it. None of this requires more discipline. It requires designing your day so the habit eventually stops needing effort at all.