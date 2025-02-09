Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Mental Health

Gabby Bernstein’s Four Steps to Lasting Confidence & Calm 

Jason Wachob
Author:
Jason Wachob
February 09, 2025
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Image by Gabby Bernstein x mbg creative
February 09, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Imagine having a tool to navigate anxiety, overcome self-doubt, and build deeper connections—not in years of therapy, but in the moment. That’s exactly what Gabby Bernstein, spiritual teacher and No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, offers in her latest book, Self-Help

In it, she distills the principles of Internal Family Systems (IFS) therapy into an accessible four-step process that anyone can use to connect with their most calm, compassionate, and confident self.

What is IFS?

On the mindbodygreen podcast, Gabby describes IFS as “a non-pathologizing therapy model designed to bring compassion, connection, curiosity, and joy to every part of who you are.” 

Developed by Richard Schwartz, Ph.D., IFS views our beliefs, behaviors, and emotional reactions as “protector parts” of ourselves. These parts develop to shield us from painful experiences, often stemming from childhood. 

Instead of judging these patterns, we can shift our mindset to see them as protective mechanisms—tools that have been keeping us safe but do not define us.

The goal of IFS isn’t to suppress or ignore these parts but to compassionately engage with them, creating harmony within. Gabby’s four-step process makes this practice actionable and approachable.

Gabby’s 4-step process for healing

  1. Check inThe next time you feel triggered or overwhelmed, pause. Instead of “checking out” with distractions like your phone or food, turn inward. “Focus your attention on what you’re feeling in the moment,” Gabby advises.
  2. Get curiousAsk yourself questions: Where is this feeling in my body? How long has it been there? What might it be trying to tell me? Gabby explains that curiosity allows you to connect with that part of yourself rather than push it away.
  3. Offer compassionate connectionOnce you understand what this part of you needs—safety, love, acknowledgment—give it to yourself. Gabby recommends placing a hand on your heart, taking a deep breath, and saying, “I’m here for you.”
  4. Access your self-energyFinally, tune into your inner calm, clarity, and confidence. Gabby describes this as reconnecting with your “internal therapist” or “self-energy.” She says, “When we give compassion to these younger parts of ourselves, they soften and settle. We feel safe in real time—not after decades of therapy, but right now.”

How this process transforms your life

Gabby emphasizes that these steps can be done anytime—while journaling, during a moment of anxiety, or even in your morning routine. She uses them daily, starting her mornings by checking in with her first thought or feeling instead of rushing or reaching for her phone.

“Mastering this process allows you to stop checking out and start checking in,” she explains, allowing you to create a place of safety and relief inside yourself.

This practice is especially powerful for managing anxiety, which Gabby views as a protective part. Instead of running from it, she suggests asking, “Where is this anxiety in my body? What does it need?”

From there, you can provide the care it’s seeking, whether that’s a deep breath or simply acknowledging the feeling.

The takeaway

Gabby’s four-step process isn’t about reinventing yourself; it’s about reconnecting with the calm, compassionate self already within you. As Gabby says, “If you want to know how to change a habit, this is it.”

She encourages integrating this process into daily life. The more you do it, the more confidence and connection you’ll feel.

Ready to transform your relationship with yourself? Start by simply checking in.

More On This Topic

How The Gut-Brain Axis Really Works, According To A Gut Microbiome Expert
Integrative Health

How The Gut-Brain Axis Really Works, According To A Gut Microbiome Expert

Ava Durgin

Doctors Share The 3 Biggest Myths About Menopause & Weight Gain
Women's Health

Doctors Share The 3 Biggest Myths About Menopause & Weight Gain

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

One Thing To Do Daily For Better Cognition & Memory, According To Research
Integrative Health

One Thing To Do Daily For Better Cognition & Memory, According To Research

Sarah Regan

6 Simple Product Swaps To Make For The Sake Of Your Hormones
Women's Health

6 Simple Product Swaps To Make For The Sake Of Your Hormones

Jessica Timmons

3 Habits You Need To Start Doing Immediately To Increase Your Metabolism
Integrative Health

3 Habits You Need To Start Doing Immediately To Increase Your Metabolism

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Struggling To Sleep? Science Says This Is Better Than Any Sleep Aid
Integrative Health

Struggling To Sleep? Science Says This Is Better Than Any Sleep Aid

Ava Durgin

This Portable Device Makes My HRV, Productivity, & Sleep Scores Skyrocket Overnight
Integrative Health

This Portable Device Makes My HRV, Productivity, & Sleep Scores Skyrocket Overnight

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day
Integrative Health

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day

Hannah Frye

The Dark Side Of Using Exercise As Your Stress Relief, According To Research
Mental Health

The Dark Side Of Using Exercise As Your Stress Relief, According To Research

Francesca Bond

How The Gut-Brain Axis Really Works, According To A Gut Microbiome Expert
Integrative Health

How The Gut-Brain Axis Really Works, According To A Gut Microbiome Expert

Ava Durgin

Doctors Share The 3 Biggest Myths About Menopause & Weight Gain
Women's Health

Doctors Share The 3 Biggest Myths About Menopause & Weight Gain

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

One Thing To Do Daily For Better Cognition & Memory, According To Research
Integrative Health

One Thing To Do Daily For Better Cognition & Memory, According To Research

Sarah Regan

6 Simple Product Swaps To Make For The Sake Of Your Hormones
Women's Health

6 Simple Product Swaps To Make For The Sake Of Your Hormones

Jessica Timmons

3 Habits You Need To Start Doing Immediately To Increase Your Metabolism
Integrative Health

3 Habits You Need To Start Doing Immediately To Increase Your Metabolism

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Struggling To Sleep? Science Says This Is Better Than Any Sleep Aid
Integrative Health

Struggling To Sleep? Science Says This Is Better Than Any Sleep Aid

Ava Durgin

This Portable Device Makes My HRV, Productivity, & Sleep Scores Skyrocket Overnight
Integrative Health

This Portable Device Makes My HRV, Productivity, & Sleep Scores Skyrocket Overnight

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day
Integrative Health

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day

Hannah Frye

The Dark Side Of Using Exercise As Your Stress Relief, According To Research
Mental Health

The Dark Side Of Using Exercise As Your Stress Relief, According To Research

Francesca Bond

How The Gut-Brain Axis Really Works, According To A Gut Microbiome Expert
Integrative Health

How The Gut-Brain Axis Really Works, According To A Gut Microbiome Expert

Ava Durgin

Doctors Share The 3 Biggest Myths About Menopause & Weight Gain
Women's Health

Doctors Share The 3 Biggest Myths About Menopause & Weight Gain

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

One Thing To Do Daily For Better Cognition & Memory, According To Research
Integrative Health

One Thing To Do Daily For Better Cognition & Memory, According To Research

Sarah Regan

6 Simple Product Swaps To Make For The Sake Of Your Hormones
Women's Health

6 Simple Product Swaps To Make For The Sake Of Your Hormones

Jessica Timmons

3 Habits You Need To Start Doing Immediately To Increase Your Metabolism
Integrative Health

3 Habits You Need To Start Doing Immediately To Increase Your Metabolism

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Struggling To Sleep? Science Says This Is Better Than Any Sleep Aid
Integrative Health

Struggling To Sleep? Science Says This Is Better Than Any Sleep Aid

Ava Durgin

This Portable Device Makes My HRV, Productivity, & Sleep Scores Skyrocket Overnight
Integrative Health

This Portable Device Makes My HRV, Productivity, & Sleep Scores Skyrocket Overnight

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day
Integrative Health

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day

Hannah Frye

The Dark Side Of Using Exercise As Your Stress Relief, According To Research
Mental Health

The Dark Side Of Using Exercise As Your Stress Relief, According To Research

Francesca Bond

Always Forgetting Passwords & Plans? Workout Your Memory With These 4 Tricks
Integrative Health

Always Forgetting Passwords & Plans? Workout Your Memory With These 4 Tricks

Hannah Frye

How The Gut-Brain Axis Really Works, According To A Gut Microbiome Expert
Integrative Health

How The Gut-Brain Axis Really Works, According To A Gut Microbiome Expert

Ava Durgin

Doctors Share The 3 Biggest Myths About Menopause & Weight Gain
Women's Health

Doctors Share The 3 Biggest Myths About Menopause & Weight Gain

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

One Thing To Do Daily For Better Cognition & Memory, According To Research
Integrative Health

One Thing To Do Daily For Better Cognition & Memory, According To Research

Sarah Regan

6 Simple Product Swaps To Make For The Sake Of Your Hormones
Women's Health

6 Simple Product Swaps To Make For The Sake Of Your Hormones

Jessica Timmons

3 Habits You Need To Start Doing Immediately To Increase Your Metabolism
Integrative Health

3 Habits You Need To Start Doing Immediately To Increase Your Metabolism

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Struggling To Sleep? Science Says This Is Better Than Any Sleep Aid
Integrative Health

Struggling To Sleep? Science Says This Is Better Than Any Sleep Aid

Ava Durgin

This Portable Device Makes My HRV, Productivity, & Sleep Scores Skyrocket Overnight
Integrative Health

This Portable Device Makes My HRV, Productivity, & Sleep Scores Skyrocket Overnight

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day
Integrative Health

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day

Hannah Frye

The Dark Side Of Using Exercise As Your Stress Relief, According To Research
Mental Health

The Dark Side Of Using Exercise As Your Stress Relief, According To Research

Francesca Bond

Always Forgetting Passwords & Plans? Workout Your Memory With These 4 Tricks
Integrative Health

Always Forgetting Passwords & Plans? Workout Your Memory With These 4 Tricks

Hannah Frye

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

The 5 Brain Types & What They Mean For Personality & CareerHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & MoreGreens Powder: Benefits Uses Ingredients & MoreLaws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice ThemVision Boarding 101: Ideas On How To Make One & What To Add To ItA Beginners Guide To Dream Interpretation & Common Symbols
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.