The steepest increases were among teenage girls and young women. Among girls aged 16 to 20, anxiety symptom visits rose 475% over the study period, while anxiety disorder visits in the same group rose 64%. Significant, but nowhere near the same scale. After 2020, depressive symptom visits also accelerated among adults in their 30s and 40s, for both women and men, while disorder-coded visits in those groups stayed stable.