This Rise In Mental Health Visits Isn't What It Looks Like
You've probably seen the headlines: more people than ever are seeking mental health support, and rates of anxiety and depression seem to be on the rise.
It's easy to come away with the impression that mental health is steadily getting worse across the board. But while those trends are real, they don't necessarily tell the whole story.
A new study tracking 3.7 million people over 15 years paints a more nuanced picture and in some ways, the findings are more encouraging than you might expect.
What researchers actually looked at
Researchers in Norway tracked every mental health visit to a primary care doctor for all individuals aged 10 to 46 in the country, from 2010 to 2024.
In Norway's healthcare system, a doctor can record a mental health visit in two ways: as a symptom (something like "feeling anxious" or "feeling low") or as a disorder, meaning the patient has been formally diagnosed with something like anxiety disorder or clinical depression.
A symptom code says something feels off. A disorder code says this meets the criteria for a diagnosable condition.
Those are two very different things, and most mental health data doesn't separate them. This study did.
The numbers & what they actually mean
Overall, the share of people with any mental health visit rose from about 1 in 10 in 2010 to roughly 1 in 6 by 2024, a 62% increase. For women and girls, the increase was 66%; for men and boys, 54%.
That sounds alarming. But when researchers broke down why people were visiting, a clear pattern was evident.
Visits for anxiety symptoms rose by 286% over the study period. Visits for depressive symptoms rose 147%. Meanwhile, formal anxiety disorder diagnoses rose only modestly (46%), and depression disorder diagnoses were essentially flat, barely moving from 2.8% to 2.7% of the population.
Basically, the number of people going to their doctor and saying "I've been feeling really anxious lately" skyrocketed. The number of people being formally diagnosed with an anxiety disorder? A much smaller increase. And for depression diagnoses specifically, almost no change at all.
The steepest increases were among teenage girls and young women. Among girls aged 16 to 20, anxiety symptom visits rose 475% over the study period, while anxiety disorder visits in the same group rose 64%. Significant, but nowhere near the same scale. After 2020, depressive symptom visits also accelerated among adults in their 30s and 40s, for both women and men, while disorder-coded visits in those groups stayed stable.
So what's actually going on?
A gap this large, sustained across 15 years and every age group, is unlikely to be random. Researchers say there are two likely explanations, and both could be true:
- People are seeking help earlier. More people may be visiting their doctor when something feels off, even if their symptoms don't meet the criteria for a mental health disorder. In other words, the threshold for asking for help may have lowered. This is a sign that attitudes toward mental health are becoming more open.
- Doctors may be coding visits differently. Previous UK research found that primary care physicians often record symptoms rather than assigning a formal diagnosis, especially early on. Some reported waiting until symptoms were more persistent before using a disorder code, partly to avoid the stigma that can accompany a formal diagnosis.
While the study can't determine how much each factor contributed, the findings suggest changes in help-seeking and clinical coding rather than a widespread decline in mental health.
If mental health disorders were becoming substantially more common, diagnoses would likely have increased alongside symptom-related visits. They didn't.
What this means for you
If you're navigating your own mental health, here's a grounded way to think about what this research actually tells us.
Seeking help early, before something becomes a diagnosable condition, is increasingly common and increasingly normalized. A growing share of people appear to be going to their doctor when something feels off, without waiting for it to escalate.
At the same time, the study doesn't dismiss the possibility that some of the increase reflects real distress. The acceleration in depressive symptom visits after 2020, particularly among adults in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, is worth taking seriously.
A few things worth keeping in mind:
- If something feels persistent: bring it to a healthcare professional, regardless of whether it feels "serious enough" for a formal diagnosis.
- If you're unsure whether what you're feeling counts: symptom-level distress is real and deserves attention; getting support early is a sign of self-awareness, not weakness.
- If you want to build in non-clinical support: emerging evidence points to nutritional approaches and movement-based practices as useful complements to professional care.
The takeaway
The data tells a more specific story than the headlines do: symptom-level visits surged while formal disorder diagnoses held largely steady across 15 years.
Whether that reflects a genuine cultural shift toward earlier help-seeking, a change in how doctors record visits, or both, the practical message is the same; if something feels off, it's worth bringing to a professional.