This Mental Habit May Activate Your Brain’s Alarm System
You meant to answer that email on Monday. It's Thursday now, and the voice in your head has plenty to say.
How could you forget? What is wrong with you? Most of us treat that voice as background noise, a personality quirk to push past on the way to the next thing.
About the study
Researchers wanted to know what it does to the body, so they put volunteers in a brain scanner and asked them to criticize themselves on cue1, then to reassure themselves instead. Self-criticism is tied to depression and anxiety symptoms, and it can make recovery harder, so the team wanted a clearer look at what it does physically.
Forty volunteers read 60 short statements in the scanner.
Half described a personal failure ("I fail to keep up with my commitments in life") and half were neutral versions of the same line ("I keep up with my commitments in life"), which gave researchers something to compare against.
In some rounds, participants responded by criticizing themselves. In others, they responded with reassurance.
About a week later, the same group listened to a 15-minute guided compassion recording while researchers tracked their heart rate variability (HRV), a read on how well the calming side of the nervous system is working.
They practiced on their own for two weeks, then came back for a second reading.
Criticism ramped up the brain's alarm system
Self-criticism activated three brain regions involved in responding to threat or pain, including the amygdala, which helps detect danger. Reassurance reduced activity in these areas.
The researchers suggest that harsh self-talk may activate some of the same brain pathways involved in responding to threats, though they say more research is needed to confirm this.
The heart findings were less clear. HRV increased while people practiced self-compassion, suggesting their calming nervous system was more active.
But their resting HRV didn't change after two weeks of practice.
How often people practiced seemed to matter. Those who listened to the compassion recording more often showed changes in HRV during the exercise, particularly people who started with the lowest resting HRV.
The researchers think these participants may have kept practicing because they noticed the exercise helping them. Overall, participants also became less afraid of treating themselves with kindness.
There are some important limitations: The study included just 40 healthy people, who were about 22 years old on average, and there was no comparison group.
Brain scans were also taken only once, before the two-week practice period. So the study shows how self-criticism and reassurance affect the brain in the moment—it doesn't show that self-compassion practice changes the brain over time.
The pattern shows up in clinical research too
In a small pilot with 24 adults being treated for anxiety or depression, an eight-week self-compassion program left participants judging themselves less and treating themselves more kindly.
As self-judgment dropped, their scans showed more communication between the brain's self-focused thinking hub and frontal areas involved in planning and inner speech, plus less communication with the fear circuitry.
Participants who reported more childhood trauma improved the most. Because this was a single group with no comparison and most were on medication, the findings need replication.
Reassurance isn't the only way in.
Reflecting on core values2 engaged brain regions tied to thinking about yourself and to reward, and that effect was strongest when people connected those values to their future.
- Name it, then answer it: When the spiral starts, try naming the voice without judging yourself for having it, then say what you'd say to a friend in the same spot. Stopping at the naming leaves you sitting in the criticism, and reassurance is the part researchers tie to a calmer response.
- Spend a minute on what matters to you: Pick one value you genuinely care about and connect it to where you'd like to be a year from now. In the core values research, that kind of reflection appeared to draw on the brain's reward and self-processing systems instead of its alarm system.
The takeaway
Speaking kindly to yourself is a skill, and this research suggests your body keeps score of how you do it.
Criticism turned up threat-related activity in the brain while reassurance turned it down, and the calming side of the nervous system was busiest during compassion practice. Next time that voice starts building its case, you have something to say back.