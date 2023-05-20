mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+ has transformed my skin care routine from the inside out.*

I was always highly suspect of collagen supplements before, in the same way I'm suspect of any beauty trend that promises the world without the science to back it up. And so many of the brands I was seeing enter the market just didn't put in the work.

But when I looked into mbg's collagen, the research was there: The formulation is rooted in science. This one-of-a-kind blend is made with hydrolyzed collagen peptides (which are smaller, broken-down molecules that can actually be absorbed by the body) that are shown to promote your skin's natural collagen and elastin production1 by supporting your skin cell's fibroblasts (or the things that create collagen and elastin in the body).*

But it doesn't stop there. It has a plethora of other good-for-skin ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, turmeric, biotin, and the antioxidant sulforaphane glucosinolate from broccoli.*

Each ingredient works in tandem to make the other ingredients stronger and more effective. For example, vitamin C is a vital part of the collagen synthesis process as it not only enhances production, but stabilizes the collagen you already have.*

Each ingredient was strategically added to achieve the final goal: glowing skin.* And there's no filler or less-than-ideal add-ons, so what you get is a simple, smart, hardworking supplement.