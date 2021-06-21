Rewind to 2016, and Adams was not well: He was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes after undergoing a colonoscopy due to an intense stomach ulcer, he tells us. He lost sight in his left eye and was slowly losing it in his right. He had nerve damage in his hands and feet, and he couldn't feel his right thigh. His doctor even revealed he was at a comatose level.

But let's back up to even before he reached this serious diagnosis: Leading up to these intense symptoms, Adams didn’t know anything was wrong. He explains that he had an “over-fixation with meat” and an attachment to unhealthy recipes passed down for generations. “Sugar, fat, salt, processed—that was my diet,” he says. Sure, he didn’t feel amazing, but he didn’t think he ever could: He thought that was just his baseline.

“I normalized the discomfort of being unhealthy,” he says. “I normalized aches and pains, not being able to sleep. I thought it was part of life.”