The holidays are supposed to be a time of joy and cheer. However, this is far from reality for many of us. Feelings of stress, anxiety, sadness, anger, and guilt can all put a damper on the holiday season—especially this year.

Strained relationships with family, memories of lost loved ones, financial hardship, and the pressure to keep up with expectations can exacerbate the holiday blues. And due to the pandemic, many of the activities that once brought us joy during the holiday season (sharing traditions and hugs with loved ones, traveling, attending social gatherings) will be off-limits.

But that's enough with the bad news! On the bright side, there are plenty of tools that can help alleviate some of the holiday strain, and open us up to the gifts of this special season. Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), otherwise known as tapping, is one of the best ones I know—and it's free, easy to do, and accessible any time you need.