Mindfulness, Breathwork, and EFT coach

Marianna Giokas is a certified Mindfulness, Breathwork, and EFT/Tapping coach and founder of Zen Den Wellness, LLC. She received her Masters of Public Policy degree from the University of California, Berkeley and worked in the corporate, government, and non-profit sectors before deciding to follow her passion of helping others in a different way.

She has received her training in mind-body modalities through EFT Universe, Clarity Breathwork, Mindfulness Exercises, LLC, the School of Positive Transformation, and the Ananda School of Yoga and Meditation. Marianna offers customized self-care programs for individuals, couples, and groups. Her goal is to empower her clients to use effective, self-help tools for stress relief and self-awareness, allowing them to lead fulfilling, healthy, and productive lives.