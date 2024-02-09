Advertisement
What Your Chinese Zodiac Sign Can Expect In 2024–Year Of The Jade Wood Dragon
This article is a collaboration between Anjie Cho and Katie Hess.
It’s almost Lunar New Year! During this festive time, millions of people world-wide celebrate the spring festival. This year, we welcome the year of the dragon on February 10, 2024.
It’s time to usher out the sensitive water rabbit, and make way for the stunning jade wood dragon to fly in.
Entering the year of the Jade Wood Dragon
Occupying the fifth position in the Chinese Zodiac, the Dragon is considered among the most auspicious of all the animal signs. Known for their tenacity, benevolence, and innovative approach, those born in the year of the dragon tend to be self-reliant natural leaders.
Because they can fly, dragons are able to observe things from a bird’s eye view, untethered by worldly concerns. This gift of flight also allows dragons more easeful access to the heavenly realm.
As we enter 2024, the dragon soars in with the energy of the wood element. Vital, active, and flexible, wood energy is related to upward movement and growth. The virtue most associated with wood is kindness. While the Dragon brings in big yang energy, characterized by confidence and power, the wood element, on the other hand, is more yin. It is kind, flexible, and understated.
When wood is overlaid on Dragon qi, we end up with a brilliant and well-tempered energy that is conducive to innovation, collaboration, and self discovery.
How to work with the Wood Dragon's energy
In feng shui, there is a secret "best friend" each year that is auspicious to carry with you for protection and good luck. This year, it’s the rooster. For your good luck charm this year, carry around a three-dimensional figure of a rooster, a real rooster (ha!), or hang out with those born in the year of the rooster. They have the most beneficial qi this year and have an abundance to share with you. You can also find 2024 rooster amulets for the year of the dragon here. (This is a feng shui tip for all 12 zodiac animal sign!)
The flower allies for all 12 zodiac animals in 2024 teach us how to tap directly into the support of Mother Nature to make this a more powerful year for us. Leaning into the botanical world makes our lives easier, whether this year is particularly auspicious for us, full of challenges, or both!
Flower remedies show us our blindspots and our potential. They ease tension, dissolve self-limiting thoughts and amplify your unique qualities. We recommend two flowers for all signs this year—take your pick! Do you want to be more fearless this year? Or more intuitive & trusting in yourself?
- Flower Ally: Desert Lupine
- LOTUSWEI Blend: Awakened Perception
- Flower Ally: Eagle Fern
- LOTUSWEI Blend: Inner Knowing
Lunar New Year horoscope
Below we’ve listed each zodiac animal, their corresponding years, their qualities, zodiac allies, lucky months of the year, what to expect in 2024, and finally, their flower ally.
The flowers can be explored through a flower elixir, the actual flower, and/or exploring the flower through research, art, and visualization, just to name a few ways. One fun way to work with your flower ally is placing an image on your phone or desktop wallpaper. We’ve also included a treasure of goodies on each flower. Here you can find meditations, digital floral wallpapers, and printable journals.
Note: If your birthday is between January 1 and February 4, your zodiac animal is the preceding year. If you are born on the cusp (on February 3, 4, or 5), please consult a Chinese almanac to confirm.
Rat 子
- 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020
- Smart, savvy, and adaptable
- Zodiac allies: Dragon, Monkey, and Ox
- Lucky months: January, April, and August
The rat is in a harmonious relationship with the dragon, so overall it’s a beneficial year for you. Things are in balance, nothing needs fixing. Remember to consider your strengths and how you can find ease and resilience with all that may arise in 2024. The qi is on your side.
- Flower Ally: Pink Torch Ginger
Ox 丑
- 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021
- Patient, hard-working, and grounded
- Zodiac allies: Snake, Rooster, and Rat
- Lucky months: May, September, December
This is a year where you will receive the support you need. If you're tireless working, this year consider asking for help. It will arrive if you only voice it. Expand your qi so that you can allow more and receive more through collaboration. New ideas and projects have the potential to arise this year when we create the space and include others.
- Flower Ally: Squash Blossom
Tiger 寅
- 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022
- Dynamic, ferocious, and playful
- Zodiac allies: Horse, Dog, and Pig
- Lucky months: June, October, and November
This is the year to go for it! Listen to your heart and focus on your goals. Make sure you are in the right environment, with people that really get you and understands your gifts. What that eventually leads to is valuing your own self-worth, and knowing that you are a treasure.
- Flower Ally: Starburst
Rabbit 卯
- 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023
- Kind, sensitive, and moody
- Zodiac allies: Ram, Pig, and Dog
- Lucky months: July, October, and November
Your sensitive energy is still strong in 2024. Listen to your intuition, that inner voice, and honor your wisdom. Anchor into your sense of purse and inner knowing. This year it’s okay to speak the truth and ruffle some feathers this year. Be fierce and brave.
- Flower Ally: Lemon Lime Prayer Plant
Dragon 辰
- 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024
- Resourceful, magnanimous, and successful
- Zodiac allies: Rat, Monkey, and Rooster
- Lucky months: August, September, and December
It’s a challenging year in 2024. But with the greatest challenges come the greatest rewards. Tap into your bravery, compassion, and shine brightly as you typically do. This year find the humble benevolence in your heart and share that with others. And hang out with some roosters!
- Flower Ally: White Fringed Orchid
Snake 巳
- 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013
- Beautiful, passionate, and transformative
- Zodiac allies: Ox, Rooster, and Monkey
- Lucky months: January, August, and September
This is a supportive year for the snake, because your energy is similar to that of the dragon. It’s a year to find where you belong. Embrace your inner dragon and explore all the circles of opportunities you may have not yet noticed. The year is on your side to find your heart-centered place in the world. Travel and find new places where your new life teachings can be found.
- Flower Ally: Pear Blossom
Horse 午
- 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014
- Independent, active, and energetic
- Zodiac allies: Tiger, Dog, and Ram
- Lucky months: February, July, and October
Focus on your joy this year. This may mean creating stronger boundaries when they are necessary. But this is a year that you can play, so gallop around to your heart's content. Also be sure to share your optimism with those around you.
- Flower Ally: Skyrocket
Ram 未
- 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015
- Creative, caring, and balanced
- Zodiac allies: Rabbit, Pig, and Horse
- Lucky months: March, June, and November
Also known as sheep and goat, the ram has the permission to take the space they need. It’s a great year to self-heal, so climb all the mountains you need to find our healing place. Just be sure to take a look at the birds eye view when you’re up there at the apex, and take it all in.
- Flower Ally: Crown Flower, Self-Heal
Monkey 申
- 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016
- Charming, versatile, and curious
- Zodiac allies: Rat, Dragon, and Snake
- Lucky months: April, May, and December
Always be true to yourself this year. You will have an auspicious year because you have a harmonious connection with dragon energy. Look around you and see who you align with, and where is the community that you can connect with to facilitate your heart’s aspirations?
- Flower Ally: Phlox
Rooster 酉
- 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017
- Gregarious, perfectionists, and tireless
- Zodiac allies: Ox, Snake, and Dragon
- Lucky months: January, April, and May
The rooster has the most lucky energy on their side in 2024. Roosters are confident, showy, and talkative, use this qi to share your happiness with everyone. Strut your stuff this year with a big, wide, and open heart. Your good luck is plenty this year and it will only bring you more joy to share it with others.
- Flower Ally: Lady’s Mantle
Dog 戌
- 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018
- Humble, straightforward, and loyal
- Zodiac allies: Tiger, Horse, and Rabbit
- Lucky months: February, March, and June
Dogs have the most difficult and challenging qi this year. This year you may need to face the big, scary monsters under your bed. But the key is, when you look at your fears closer and with curiosity, you may find your greatest teachings.
- Flower Ally: Golden Columbine
Pig 亥
- 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019
- Authentic, diplomatic, and generous.
- Zodiac allies: Rabbit, Ram, and Tiger
- Lucky months: February, March, and July
Also known as the boar, the pig has a neutral energy with the dragon. This is the year to break the rules and self-imposed limitations. Lean into it this year, this journey is your own.
- Flower Ally: Rose of Venezuela
Happy Lunar New Year to each of you with love from Anjie the dragon and Katie the snake!
