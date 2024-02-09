In feng shui, there is a secret "best friend" each year that is auspicious to carry with you for protection and good luck. This year, it’s the rooster. For your good luck charm this year, carry around a three-dimensional figure of a rooster, a real rooster (ha!), or hang out with those born in the year of the rooster. They have the most beneficial qi this year and have an abundance to share with you. You can also find 2024 rooster amulets for the year of the dragon here. (This is a feng shui tip for all 12 zodiac animal sign!)