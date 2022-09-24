Our healthy tip: Add a scoop of mbg's beauty & gut collagen+. This powder is jam-packed with skin- and gut-loving ingredients (beyond the hydrolyzed collagen peptides).* A few superstars include hyaluronic acid, biotin, vitamins C and E, L-glutamine, and turmeric.

But you're probably wondering: How is collagen beneficial for digestion in the first place? Well, to start, it can help regulate bowel movements. In this study on collagen's impact on digestion, for example, 40 healthy women took 20 grams of bovine collagen peptides each day, split into two servings.

The results? After eight weeks of collagen supplementation, 93% (13 out of 14 women) of those who completed the study experienced noteworthy improvements in digestion, including bloating and abdominal comfort; further, 94% (15 out of 16 women) increased their bowel movement frequency.