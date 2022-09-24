 Skip to content

Upgrade Your Morning Coffee With This One Gut-Loving Addition

Hannah Frye
September 24, 2022

Not everyone likes to drink black coffee first thing in the morning. Some simply hate the bitter taste (perhaps the supertasters out there), and others may experience an upset stomach from the high acid content. Either way, you may like to try out this hack to boost your coffee’s flavor while simultaneously increasing its potential to support gut health. 

How collagen impacts gut health and digestion.

Our healthy tip: Add a scoop of mbg's beauty & gut collagen+. This powder is jam-packed with skin- and gut-loving ingredients (beyond the hydrolyzed collagen peptides).* A few superstars include hyaluronic acid, biotin, vitamins C and E, L-glutamine, and turmeric. 

But you're probably wondering: How is collagen beneficial for digestion in the first place? Well, to start, it can help regulate bowel movements. In this study on collagen's impact on digestion, for example, 40 healthy women took 20 grams of bovine collagen peptides each day, split into two servings. 

The results? After eight weeks of collagen supplementation, 93% (13 out of 14 women) of those who completed the study experienced noteworthy improvements in digestion, including bloating and abdominal comfort; further, 94% (15 out of 16 women) increased their bowel movement frequency.

The numbers are quite compelling, aren't they? All this to say: The few collagen and digestion clinical trials we do have provide hope for a positive correlation (a win for those looking to combine skin and gut supplements into one).* 

Some collagen formulas (like mbg's beauty & gut collagen+), also include other gut-centric bioactives, like amino acid L-glutamine, which supports digestive health because it's a major fuel source for the cells in the intestine.* It's no wonder mbg's formula has received rave reviews, like this one from Cheryl R.: "[It's] delicious, easy to use, and makes my tummy feel happy."  

So if you’re looking to boost your morning coffee with some functional nutrition, you may want to consider collagen a worthy option. And if chocolate mochas are more your speed, try out the mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ instead to add a rich, delicious organic cocoa flavor to your morning cup.

The takeaway. 

Hydrolyzed collagen peptides may be a good place to start if you want to add some zest to your morning coffee via supplements. Research shows that collagen peptides can enhance digestion and may even promote regularity.* What’s more, some powders (like ours!) include other gut-loving ingredients like L-glutamine. While easing digestion is great, there are plenty more benefits of collagen supplementation where that comes from.* Check out this breakdown to learn more

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
