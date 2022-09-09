Your body has specific receptors for different tastes (think sweet, savory, umami, etc.). “Supertasters probably have more receptors, and/or they have receptors that are more sensitive to these bitter substances,” Biklé says. So a supertaster is particularly in tune with the bitter taste, thanks to genetics.

About a quarter of the population consists of supertasters, and another quarter are described as “non-tasters,” which essentially means their taste is a bit weaker than the average person. As for the rest of us, we all fall somewhere in between the two extremes, Biklé explains.

The bitter taste is, scientifically speaking, naturally more reactive as-is. “When it comes to the bitter substances, we have around 23 or 24 different kinds of receptors,” Biklé explains. Other tastes have significantly less—sweet tastes, for example, only have two or three. That's why many people might not favor bitter tastes in general; supertasters, on the other hand, might truly only be able to handle a couple forkfuls.