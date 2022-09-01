Yes, soil can impact the flavor of your food. Biklé says that your taste buds are naturally drawn to more nutrient-dense items. She references a study in the journal Science where researchers were trying to assess the best tasting tomato. “They gathered people together and fed them two different kinds of tomatoes,” she recounts. “One was called the ‘Floradade,’ a cultivar created back in the 70s [that was] bred for shipping and convenience.” They compared that tomato to another small, cherry-type option that closely resembled a wild tomato.

“Everybody rejected the Floradade, and they liked the other one,” Biklé notes. And when researchers took a peek at the cherry tomato’s flavor profile, they noticed that it had an abundance of phytochemicals and amino acids (whereas the floradade didn’t), which likely explains why people were drawn to this type of tomato.

“The things that our body is hankering for are actually the things that are the most nutrient-dense,” Biklé adds. “Terrific flavor equals nutrition, and our bodies have wisdom.”