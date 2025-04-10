Advertisement
An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut
There are so many ways to take care of your gut and even more reasons to make it a priority. From digestion to mental health to even skin health, your gut plays a critical role in many processes in the body.
Apart from making probiotics a staple in your routine, you may want to consider collagen peptides for gut health, too. Below, discover what this beauty-centric supplement can do for your gut and how to spot a high-quality formula.
How collagen benefits gut health
One two-phase clinical study1 researched the effect of a daily collagen supplement on key aspects of digestive health. You can check out the full breakdown here for a deep dive into the study's process and detailed results. Otherwise, keep reading for a quick summary.
In the study, 40 healthy women took 20 grams of bovine collagen peptides each day, split into two servings.
The results? After eight weeks of collagen supplementation, 93% (13 out of 14 women) of those who completed the study experienced noteworthy improvements in digestion, including bloating and abdominal comfort.
Potential explanations for this change in bowel movement frequency could be a shift in the gut microbiome composition because of the increased protein load or simply because of an increase in water consumption (or some other exciting mechanism, so TBD!). This particular area of research is young, so more studies will help us really understand how collagen supplementation might assist with laxation (aka, poops).
Also worth noting: The research behind collagen supplements most often involves hydrolyzed bovine peptides, including the studies done on collagen's digestion impact. For that reason, these findings can't be applied to marine collagen quite yet.
Some collagen supplements even include L-glutamine, an ingredient best known for aiding in workout recovery. L-glutamine supplementation can help regulate the growth of intestinal cells, maintain the gut's tight junctions2, influence inflammatory cascades, and protect against cell death and stresses—all of which are great for folks with sensitive digestive systems.
RELATED READ: A Complete Guide to L-Glutamine, From a Functional M.D.
What to look for
If you are going to invest in a collagen supplement, make sure it's a good one. Below, some signs of a high-quality product:
- Hydrolyzed peptides for optimal digestion
- Other skin or gut-supporting ingredients
- Zero added sugar
- 10-20 grams per serving for muscle support
Not sure where to start? Not to worry: We've compiled a list of the best collagen supplements on the market right now to help you shop smart—take a look here to find the best option for you.
The takeaway
If you want to tend to your gut beyond probiotics and basic healthy eating principles, consider making collagen supplements part of your routine.
When shopping, feel free to keep an eye out for blends with L-glutamine for even more anti-inflammatory gut support. Here, more on the skin and full-body benefits of collagen supplements.