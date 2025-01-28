Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Drink Coffee Too Close To Bed? A Sleep Expert's Trick To Digest It Faster

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
January 28, 2025
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy
January 28, 2025

As a three to four cups of coffee a day kind of person, I'll be the first to admit that my caffeine habits can occasionally affect my sleep quality. In general, I don't become highly energetic or jittery, but when my coffee consumption slips well into the evening, tossing and turning can ensue. 

I know that a late afternoon pick-me-up or an espresso with dessert will never be totally off the table for me, so I'm always on the lookout for small ways to ways to consume caffeine a little more mindfully and healthily. And I recently learned about one that was way too good not to share.

What broccoli has to do with caffeine

According to clinical psychologist and ​​board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., aka "the sleep doctor," caffeine has a half-life of six to eight hours.

Meaning if you stop drinking it at 2:00 p.m., only 50% of it is out of your body by 10:00 p.m. This is why Breus recommends cutting off caffeine early in the afternoon if possible.

However, Breus explained during a recent roundtable discussion on the science of sleep, "if you happen to have caffeine late at night, broccoli may help you digest it faster."

It sounds absurd, but stay with me here! According to a 2007 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Current Drug Metabolism, broccoli induced the liver's cytochrome P4501 enzymes, which helped to metabolize caffeine in participants. To put things in context, they ate 500 grams of broccoli (about five and a half cups of chopped broccoli) and 100 milligrams of caffeine in tablet form (i.e., the approximate caffeine content in one cup of coffee).

A more recent meta-analysis of 23 dietary intervention trials shows that cruciferous veggies, including broccoli, as well as Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, radish, and watercress also support the metabolism of certain substances2. (Plus, these cruciferous veggies are nutrient-dense and thus, stellar for other reasons, too). Interestingly, the P450 enzyme especially affected by these vegetables was CYP1A2, which also happens to be the primary metabolizing enzyme for caffeine!

"So if you do have a late-night latte, just order some steamed broccoli," Breus suggests. Eating these cruciferous veggies steamed limits the likelihood of bloat—something you certainly also want to be mindful of before bed!

The takeaway

If you happen to drink your coffee too late into the evening, and you're worried it'll disrupt your sleep, try snacking on a bit of broccoli. Studies suggest it may help metabolize some of the caffeine that keeps us up at night. And if you're not convinced broccoli will do the trick, consider following up your brew with a science-backed sleep supplement, like mindbodygreen's sleep support+, which promotes deep and restorative sleep without the melatonin hormone.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

More On This Topic

This Diet Swap Was Linked With A 14% Lower Risk Of Dying From Dementia
Integrative Health

This Diet Swap Was Linked With A 14% Lower Risk Of Dying From Dementia

Sarah Regan

You Are What You Eat? MD Breaks Down The Science Of The Gut Microbiome
Integrative Health

You Are What You Eat? MD Breaks Down The Science Of The Gut Microbiome

Jason Wachob

Lacking This Vitamin May Increase Your Fracture Risk By Up To 48%
Integrative Health

Lacking This Vitamin May Increase Your Fracture Risk By Up To 48%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease
Integrative Health

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

IBS May Be An Early Warning Sign Of This Brain Disorder, Research Suggests
Integrative Health

IBS May Be An Early Warning Sign Of This Brain Disorder, Research Suggests

Hannah Frye

What Does "Bad" Gut Bacteria Actually Mean & How Can I Get Rid Of It?
Integrative Health

What Does "Bad" Gut Bacteria Actually Mean & How Can I Get Rid Of It?

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

This Color Food Dye Was Is Linked to Gut Inflammation & IBD
Integrative Health

This Color Food Dye Was Is Linked to Gut Inflammation & IBD

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

One Thing That Destroys Motivation At Work (It Affects Women More Than Men)
Integrative Health

One Thing That Destroys Motivation At Work (It Affects Women More Than Men)

Sarah Regan

Why This Sneaky Inflammation Is More Common During Menopause & What To Do
Women's Health

Why This Sneaky Inflammation Is More Common During Menopause & What To Do

Barbara Birke, MS

This Diet Swap Was Linked With A 14% Lower Risk Of Dying From Dementia
Integrative Health

This Diet Swap Was Linked With A 14% Lower Risk Of Dying From Dementia

Sarah Regan

You Are What You Eat? MD Breaks Down The Science Of The Gut Microbiome
Integrative Health

You Are What You Eat? MD Breaks Down The Science Of The Gut Microbiome

Jason Wachob

Lacking This Vitamin May Increase Your Fracture Risk By Up To 48%
Integrative Health

Lacking This Vitamin May Increase Your Fracture Risk By Up To 48%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease
Integrative Health

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

IBS May Be An Early Warning Sign Of This Brain Disorder, Research Suggests
Integrative Health

IBS May Be An Early Warning Sign Of This Brain Disorder, Research Suggests

Hannah Frye

What Does "Bad" Gut Bacteria Actually Mean & How Can I Get Rid Of It?
Integrative Health

What Does "Bad" Gut Bacteria Actually Mean & How Can I Get Rid Of It?

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

This Color Food Dye Was Is Linked to Gut Inflammation & IBD
Integrative Health

This Color Food Dye Was Is Linked to Gut Inflammation & IBD

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

One Thing That Destroys Motivation At Work (It Affects Women More Than Men)
Integrative Health

One Thing That Destroys Motivation At Work (It Affects Women More Than Men)

Sarah Regan

Why This Sneaky Inflammation Is More Common During Menopause & What To Do
Women's Health

Why This Sneaky Inflammation Is More Common During Menopause & What To Do

Barbara Birke, MS

This Diet Swap Was Linked With A 14% Lower Risk Of Dying From Dementia
Integrative Health

This Diet Swap Was Linked With A 14% Lower Risk Of Dying From Dementia

Sarah Regan

You Are What You Eat? MD Breaks Down The Science Of The Gut Microbiome
Integrative Health

You Are What You Eat? MD Breaks Down The Science Of The Gut Microbiome

Jason Wachob

Lacking This Vitamin May Increase Your Fracture Risk By Up To 48%
Integrative Health

Lacking This Vitamin May Increase Your Fracture Risk By Up To 48%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease
Integrative Health

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

IBS May Be An Early Warning Sign Of This Brain Disorder, Research Suggests
Integrative Health

IBS May Be An Early Warning Sign Of This Brain Disorder, Research Suggests

Hannah Frye

What Does "Bad" Gut Bacteria Actually Mean & How Can I Get Rid Of It?
Integrative Health

What Does "Bad" Gut Bacteria Actually Mean & How Can I Get Rid Of It?

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

This Color Food Dye Was Is Linked to Gut Inflammation & IBD
Integrative Health

This Color Food Dye Was Is Linked to Gut Inflammation & IBD

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

One Thing That Destroys Motivation At Work (It Affects Women More Than Men)
Integrative Health

One Thing That Destroys Motivation At Work (It Affects Women More Than Men)

Sarah Regan

Why This Sneaky Inflammation Is More Common During Menopause & What To Do
Women's Health

Why This Sneaky Inflammation Is More Common During Menopause & What To Do

Barbara Birke, MS

Doomscrolling Is Messing With Your Mental Health—Here's How To Stop
Mental Health

Doomscrolling Is Messing With Your Mental Health—Here's How To Stop

Abby Moore

This Diet Swap Was Linked With A 14% Lower Risk Of Dying From Dementia
Integrative Health

This Diet Swap Was Linked With A 14% Lower Risk Of Dying From Dementia

Sarah Regan

You Are What You Eat? MD Breaks Down The Science Of The Gut Microbiome
Integrative Health

You Are What You Eat? MD Breaks Down The Science Of The Gut Microbiome

Jason Wachob

Lacking This Vitamin May Increase Your Fracture Risk By Up To 48%
Integrative Health

Lacking This Vitamin May Increase Your Fracture Risk By Up To 48%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease
Integrative Health

43% Of Us Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Increasing Our Risk Of Heart Disease

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

IBS May Be An Early Warning Sign Of This Brain Disorder, Research Suggests
Integrative Health

IBS May Be An Early Warning Sign Of This Brain Disorder, Research Suggests

Hannah Frye

What Does "Bad" Gut Bacteria Actually Mean & How Can I Get Rid Of It?
Integrative Health

What Does "Bad" Gut Bacteria Actually Mean & How Can I Get Rid Of It?

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

This Color Food Dye Was Is Linked to Gut Inflammation & IBD
Integrative Health

This Color Food Dye Was Is Linked to Gut Inflammation & IBD

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

One Thing That Destroys Motivation At Work (It Affects Women More Than Men)
Integrative Health

One Thing That Destroys Motivation At Work (It Affects Women More Than Men)

Sarah Regan

Why This Sneaky Inflammation Is More Common During Menopause & What To Do
Women's Health

Why This Sneaky Inflammation Is More Common During Menopause & What To Do

Barbara Birke, MS

Doomscrolling Is Messing With Your Mental Health—Here's How To Stop
Mental Health

Doomscrolling Is Messing With Your Mental Health—Here's How To Stop

Abby Moore

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.