How Accurate Are Biological Age Tests, Really? An MD Weighs In
As we age, the rate at which our bodies undergo biological changes can vary significantly from person to person. Some of us experience rapid aging, increasing our risk of age-related diseases, while others age at a slower pace, enjoying extended periods of health and vitality.
Recognizing this diversity, scientists are actively exploring therapies that can decelerate the aging process, aiming to prevent or delay diseases such as heart disease and dementia, which are strongly linked to advancing age. Biological age testing is playing an increasingly important role in this research.
Here's a check-in on the ever-evolving landscape of biological age testing—and where it could be heading next.
The rise of biological age testing
While animal studies have shown promising results in extending lifespan, translating these findings into human trials presents challenges.
Human lifespans are much longer than those of model organisms, requiring studies to follow participants for several decades to detect delays in disease onset or extensions of lifespan.
To address this, researchers developed tests that measure biological aging, acting as a "speedometer for aging."
Biological age, often referred to as cellular age, represents the age at which an individual's cells are functioning relative to an average individual of the same age.
These tests monitor specific markers or indicators of biological aging, providing rapid insights into the effectiveness of interventions on age-related changes. This approach accelerates the evaluation of potential therapies, facilitating the identification of treatments that can extend health span and delay age-associated diseases in humans.
Some factors that influence biological age are beyond our control (think: genetics and declining hormone levels). Men also tend to age faster than women1, with male bodies potentially being four biological years older by their 50s. However, lifestyle choices and environmental factors seem to play a significant role in shaping this process. For this reason, biological age tests are taking off among everyday people looking to learn about how they can slow the aging process in their own bodies.
How accurate are these tests?
As of now, accurately measuring biological age is a challenge. Most current technologies work by determining the DNA methylation levels2 (methylation is a biological process in which methyl groups attach to certain segments of DNA—read up on how it relates to longevity here) across thousands of locations in the human genome. These tests include multiple methylation sites to average out errors.
However, one of the primary challenges in developing more accurate biological age tests lies in the variability of results obtained from different sites. I'm intrigued by tests like TruMe Labs, which takes a different approach by measuring a significantly lower number of genes but optimizing their technology and data collection algorithms for these specific genes. This results in lower variations and smaller errors, potentially allowing for more accurate results at a lower cost. MyDNAge is another reputable test that uses the epigenetic age clock, developed by Steve Horvath, PhD, to determine biological age.
The cost of these tests can vary (Editor's note: TrueAge and MyDNAge cost $299, while other at-home testing kits can be as much as $500. These tests are not typically covered by insurance), but there is a growing demand for more affordable options to make them accessible to a wider population.
However, it's essential to recognize that while these tests offer valuable insights into biological age and potential interventions, they should not be taken as definitive indicators of health or lifespan. Consulting with a medical provider is crucial for interpreting the results and understanding their implications for individual health.
How biological age tests could change the healthcare industry
In the age of fad diets and trendy life hacks, there are lots of people and products that claim to hold the secret to longevity. One under-discussed benefit of biological age testing is that it can help narrow down the products that actually deliver on their claims to reverse the aging process.
I believe it's important to approach biological testing with a critical yet open-minded perspective, recognizing their limitations while acknowledging their potential.
New (yet-to-be-published) data from TruMe Labs illuminates the effectiveness of various compounds like Metformin, Resveratrol, and multivitamins in reducing biological age. With a comprehensive dataset comprising over 5,000 entries and nearly 900 disclosed compounds, this data provides valuable insights into the potential of different substances to reverse the aging process. Interestingly, the data suggests that combining multiple compounds may actually diminish their effectiveness in reducing biological age. This highlights the importance of more targeted supplementation. Data from the biological age test, published in the journal Aging, also found that taking Rejuvant—a dietary supplement produced by Ponce de Leon Health, where I am the chief medical officer—for 7-8 months led to an average reduction of eight years in biological age.
These are exciting findings, and they show the potential of biological age tests to revolutionize the healthcare and longevity industries in the future. Continued research and collaboration between scientists and clinical investigators are essential for validating these tests and translating them into practical tools for improving public health.
Biological age testing is particularly beneficial for companies engaged in producing or developing anti-aging medicine and longevity supplements, as it provides valuable insights into the efficacy of their products. Researchers studying aging can also benefit greatly from these tests, as they offer a deeper understanding of the aging process and the potential impact of interventions.
The takeaway
As we continue to learn more about the aging process, I believe it's important to approach biological testing with a critical yet open-minded perspective, recognizing their limitations while acknowledging their potential—both for individuals and the healthcare industry at large. One thing that these tests are making even more clear is how much our lifestyle choices impact our overall well-being. Adequate sleep, stress management, and social connections are vital aspects of any holistic approach to healthy aging.
