How Accurate Are Biological Age Tests, Really? An MD Weighs In

New (yet-to-be-published) data from TruMe Labs illuminates the effectiveness of various compounds like Metformin, Resveratrol, and multivitamins in reducing biological age. With a comprehensive dataset comprising over 5,000 entries and nearly 900 disclosed compounds, this data provides valuable insights into the potential of different substances to reverse the aging process. Interestingly, the data suggests that combining multiple compounds may actually diminish their effectiveness in reducing biological age. This highlights the importance of more targeted supplementation. Data from the biological age test, published in the journal Aging, also found that taking Rejuvant—a dietary supplement produced by Ponce de Leon Health, where I am the chief medical officer—for 7-8 months led to an average reduction of eight years in biological age.