The Mood-Hacking Supplement A Nutrition PhD Uses To Ease Stress
These past few years have thrown unexpected stressors our way, on top of already hectic lives. I don't know about you, but I have had to be more intentional about findings ways to reduce stress and foster calm daily. For me, these things include consuming a nutrient-dense diet, power walking, praying, prioritizing sleep, and doing things that bring me joy (time with family and friends, cultural arts, playing piano, singing, dancing, good food, etc.). But I also incorporated a new strategy to stress less: mindbodygreen's calm+.
The science behind this most relaxing supplement
I lead the mindbodygreen science team, where we keep close tabs on the latest clinical research and carefully vet ingredients to bring you one-of-a-kind supplements. I don't recommend products I haven't critically analyzed and tried myself. That's why I can fully vouch for calm+.
The supplement's hero ingredient is USDA and EU organic certified full-spectrum European hemp oil. This heritage hemp is 100% CO2 extracted, eco-farmed, DNA-tested, and phytocannabinoid-rich, delivering 20 milligrams of CBD per serving. This cream-of-the-crop hemp oil is strategically complemented by two other plants: the world's most bioactive Shoden® ashwagandha extract (boasting 35% glycowithanolide content), and steam-distilled lavender oil from flowers that are high in linalool, a terpene known to elicit calm.*
For a little bit of insider background, we landed on this trio of botanicals because they can nourish and support multiple dimensions of our stress management physiology simultaneously. Cannabinoids from hemp oil and terpenes from lavender interact with our intrinsic "balancer," the endocannabinoid system, to relax us. Furthermore, ashwagandha is a nootropic herb that works via our hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis to bolster our resilience to stress. And not in a vague sense, either: Clinical trial evidence shows Shoden® ashwagandha's ability to reduce cortisol and DHEA-S11, actual hormonal biomarkers of stress, at 240 mg (the dose in calm+).*
Mind you, this premium botanical trio is delivered in one convenient gelcap (no tincture droppers nor gummy sugars to worry about here, folks). I should also point out that calm+ is GMO-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and major food allergen-free.
This commitment to pure, premium ingredients comes through as soon as you take calm+. The combination of high-quality hemp, ashwagandha, and lavender delivers relaxation, resilience, and mood balance you can feel right away.* For me, calm+ takes the edge off. It feels like a deep breath and provides a palpable background of calming energy to my body and mind.
How I incorporate calm+ into my routine
This self-care supplement can be helpful to take any time of the day. I personally pivot my calm+ timing based on how my day progresses, but I'll typically take it in the afternoon to help me knock out my end-of-day project deadlines at work like a boss and power through evening errands.
It's one tool in my broader relaxation tool kit that can go to work immediately. While my power walks and dance seshes provide a surge of endorphins and whole-body relaxation, they require me to carve out time in my day. calm+ does not; it's a super low lift in that way.
Whenever I take calm+, I also feel confident knowing that it's supporting my endocannabinoid system (our body's "master thermostat" for homeostatic balance) with unique plant compounds, phytocannabinoids, and terpenes, designed specifically for it.*
The endocannabinoid system is probably one of our most underrated and underutilized physiological systems. It's a system you probably didn't learn about in school (I know I didn't), but it has receptors throughout the entire body, so its holistic importance is practically shouting at us. How fascinating and beautiful that cannabinoids and terpenes from plants found in nature can buddy up with our ECS to benefit us. calm+ leverages that beautiful partnership in one simple gelcap.
The takeaway
Because of its curated plant ingredients, convenient delivery format, and efficacy rooted in clinical science, calm+ has become my go-to botanical approach to take the edge off.* It's my herbal calm to carry on, and I hope you find it helps you too. We got this: Let's stress less together, mbg.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. Ashley received her B.A. in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania (along with a double minor in Nutrition and Music) and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia. Her research contributions span vitamin D, cardiometabolic health, bone density, and weight management. Ferira is a nutrition scientist and dietitian with experience in nutrition product innovation and development, scientific affairs, education, communications, and SEO writing for global firms, including Nature Made, Metagenics, Three Ships, and mindbodygreen.
In addition to her mindbodygreen contributions, Ferira is published in Health, Metagenics Institute, American Family Physician, The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, and Osteoporosis International. She has a passion for the translation of evidence-based science into innovative and high-quality products and information that help people lead healthier lives. She is a believer in compassionate, informed, and personalized approaches to nutrition, health care, and wellness. Ashley lives in beautiful Charleston, South Carolina, where she was born and raised. Whether savoring an orchestral performance or delectable meal at a local restaurant, you will find her enjoying Charleston’s cultural and culinary arts with family and friends.