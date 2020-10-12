Thick skin is healthy skin; this we know. When your skin thins—as it does from environmental aggressors, external irritation from certain products, or naturally with age—your barrier function is compromised. A weakened barrier, then, can further lead to inflammation, redness, damage, and premature aging (a la crepey skin).

All of this is to say: You should care about dermal thickness.

However, dermal thickness is a harder concept to tend to than some of the more surface-level concerns. For example, pigmentation issues can usually be brightened with antioxidants or gently sloughed away with the appropriate acids, like lactic acid. Or if your skin is oily, you can try to balance it with the right mix of hydration and oil-controlling ingredients. But trying to "thicken" your skin? That's, well, more of a complicated thing.

However, starting internally can help plump your skin, support your dermal structure, and fight off dangerous environmental aggressors that thin the skin in the first place. Where do we start to do this? A smart collagen supplement, like mindbodygreen's grass-fed collagen+.*