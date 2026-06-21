He held it together, drove back into town, took an aspirin and a beta blocker, and went to sleep. The next morning, the chest pain came back while he was walking upstairs. He finally told his wife. She was furious. He called a cardiologist friend, who insisted there was no way anything serious was going on because London was too healthy. But London pushed, and when he walked into the office, the symptoms came on again. His friend took one look at him and said they were going directly to the cath lab.