The 6 Functional Heart Tests Your Cardiologist Probably Isn't Running

If you've ever had bloodwork done, you probably got the classic "good cholesterol, bad cholesterol" breakdown. Campanile told me that's accurate, but not the most useful in terms of future risk. The problem is that standard panels don't tell you about particle size or particle number. If you have big, fluffy cholesterol particles, they can't penetrate the artery wall as easily. But if you have a lot of small, dense LDL particles, they can slip through and cause damage.