I have more reactive skin than most folks, so I can only tolerate exfoliation once or twice a week. On one of the nights that I'm exfoliating my face, I also exfoliate my chest. I'm partial to gentle chemical exfoliants, such as lactic acid serums, and will apply a light layer on the area as part of my evening routine. To help buffer any irritation, I will apply a body lotion on top of it.