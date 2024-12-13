Afterward, when the students reflected on the experience, they noted the profound benefits of having someone to connect with. Suzuki recounts, "[They said,] 'It was so nice to have a conversation where somebody really listened to me and asked questions about this experience that I found useful.'" Not only do the vacation memories themselves conjure positive emotions (which can help enhance mood), but the deeper exchange between two people can cultivate feelings of validation—which, in turn, Suzuki says can help ease stress.