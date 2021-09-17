Perhaps this goes without saying, but we are living in Generation Anxiety—supporting your mental health has never been more important. And according to clinical psychologist and board-certified nutritionist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., CNS, the levels are only continuing to climb: “Anxiety is something we have absolutely seen on the rise in adults, and kids well before the pandemic—although that has certainly escalated it,” she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “But I think there's a lot of specific areas that often don't get discussed or looked at.”

In fact, she identifies four oft-overlooked areas to focus on when it comes to easing anxiety—some of these you may recognize, especially if you consider yourself an avid mbg reader, but we’ll bet one tip will have you raising a brow. Find Beurkens’ non-negotiable habits, below.