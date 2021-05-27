This Vintage Jungle Home Is Oh-So-Cool: How To Recreate The Look

Thank you! Be patient and look constantly, especially if you're looking for specific pieces. It can take months or even years to find exactly what you're looking for when searching secondhand, but it's always worth it when you finally do.

Also, ask people if they have or know anyone who has pieces they're getting rid of, and look off the beaten path. That person with a garage full of stuff may have what you're looking for. If you're looking in thrift stores, you have to go consistently to try to beat others to the goods.

Always buy quality secondhand items, too. That way, when they no longer serve you, they will still have value so you can sell them to purchase something that will work better for you.