A Terrarium Jungle & Tabletop Greenhouse Make This European Home Truly Wild

Thank you! The idea honestly started out as a joke. My partner and I were looking for a secondhand dining table and found this glass table with a metal grid below the glass plate. Jokingly, he pointed out that I could put plants into it, "like I do with all our furniture." Well, the joke's on him—I did exactly that!

To make it, I built a tray for the substrate and then placed the plants on a grid on top. It took some trial and error, but I made a little video on the process to help people who want to try it. Once built, it's very easy to care for. Since the substrate is hydroponic, I just refill the water reservoir every two months in winter and every month in summer. I add fertilizer while watering, too, and prune the plants if needed. But that is it!