Study Shows That Holding Onto Visceral Fat In Midlife May Predict Alzheimer's Risk
Alzheimer’s disease typically is a condition that occurs later in life. For example, about 6.9 million Americans over the age of 65 are currently living with Alzheimer’s. But this isn’t a disease that appears overnight once you hit your 60s, 70s, or 80s.
Researchers presented findings of a study at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America on how certain metabolic markers—think body fat type and distribution—impact Alzheimer’s risk in mid-life. They identified that hidden, visceral fat could be an early warning sign of Alzheimer’s disease.
Here’s what you need to know.
Metabolic health and Alzheimer’s
It’s been known that Alzheimer’s disease is linked to metabolic concerns, including high blood sugar, high blood pressure, and excess body fat—and it’s even referred to as type 3 diabetes.
For this study, researchers focused on the link between excess body fat, the distribution of that fat, blood sugar, and blood lipids on Alzheimer's disease pathology, including amyloid and tau protein buildup in the brain.
They specifically looked at this link in 80 cognitively healthy adults in their 40s and 50s (with an average age of about 49).
Visceral fat had a strong connection to amyloid plaque buildup
Results showed that folds with higher amounts of visceral body fat—the fat stored around the organs deep inside your abdomen—were connected to increased amyloid deposits in the brain. This visceral fat also accounted for 77% of the effect of excess fat (indicated via BMI in this study) on amyloid buildup.
The presence of subcutaneous fat (the type found directly below the skin’s surface) was not.
"This crucial result was discovered because we investigated Alzheimer's disease pathology as early as midlife—in the 40s and 50s—when the disease pathology is at its earliest stages, and potential modifications like weight loss and reducing visceral fat are more effective as a means of preventing or delaying the onset of the disease," lead study author Mahsa Dolatshahi, M.D., M.P.H., post-doctoral research associate at Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology (MIR) at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri said in the press release.
Findings also revealed that higher insulin resistance and lower HDL (the “good cholesterol) were also linked to higher amyloid buildup in the brain.
Lifestyle factors that help protect your brain & memory
Improving your metabolic health and body composition (your ratio of body fat to lean mass) is possible with the right lifestyle changes. And doing so can help decrease the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s, although nothing (including healthy habits) completely prevents the chronic condition.
- Strength train 2+ times a week: The best way to build muscle mass and lose fat is with strength training. A meta-analysis of 54 studies found that strength training helped reduce body fat percentage by 1.46%1 and even lower visceral body fat. Building muscle and losing fat is also a great way to improve blood sugar control. If you’re unsure where to start, check out this at-home strength training guide.
- Prioritize protein: Leading protein experts like Don Layman, Ph.D., recommend eating at least 100 grams of protein a day to maintain and build muscle mass—although many people likely need more for optimal health. Higher-protein diets also support healthy fat loss2. Here are some tips on how to incorporate more protein into every meal (pro tip: it's especially important at breakfast).
- Supplement with brain-supporting nutrients:Omega-3s, creatine, choline, and resveratrol are all nutrients that can support healthy cognition as you age3—but it’s challenging to get a therapeutic dose of them through diet alone. Citicoline is a supplemental form of choline that’s best absorbed by the brain. Research shows it helps improve memory in those with mild cognitive impairment. Also, studies show resveratrol supplements can help improve blood flow to the brain (making sure the organ gets the oxygen and nutrients it needs to function properly). Check out our full list of expert-vetted memory supplements.
- Walk daily: Research shows participating in light-intensity activity 4(like walking) is associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline and improved body composition5.
The takeaway
This study links the presence of visceral body fat to the beginning of amyloid deposits in the brains of otherwise cognitively healthy adults in mid-life.
So improving your body composition by building muscle and losing fat now—whether you’re in your 20s, 50s, or beyond—can play a vital role in protecting your long-term brain health.