This series typically highlights icons 40+ with multiple decades of beauty experiments, tips, and defining habits under their belt. But as someone who has been working in the industry since the age of six (and became a household name not long after), Hilary Duff certainly has those formative years of experience.

At 35, the actress and mom of three carries a wealth of insider knowledge and a unique perspective on aging in the spotlight—I’d say it’s pretty uncommon to have millions of people trailing your major skin shifts, from teenage textural concerns to that very first fine line. And besides, there’s no one more iconic than Hilary Duff.

I recently had the opportunity to sit down with Duff and chat about all the aging skin, hair, and makeup tricks she’s honed over the years. Let me tell you, she’s just as warm and dazzling IRL as she appears on-screen, so prepare for some *very* relatable recommendations below.