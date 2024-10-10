Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Turns Out A High Biological Age Does Increase Some Health Risks, Study Finds

October 10, 2024
Woman-Field
Image by Aleksandra Jankovic / Stocksy
October 10, 2024

At-home biological age tests estimate the age of your body's cells—and this number could be very different from the chronological age you celebrated on your last birthday. These tests are becoming more popular among health-focused crowds, but one big question still remains: Does our biological age actually tell us anything about how long (and how well) we'll live?

According to research, it may actually be more telling than you think, especially for brain health in your later years. 

There may be a link between biological age and dementia

The study published in the BMJ Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry found that advanced biological age increases one's risk of subsequent neurodegenerative diagnoses, including all-cause dementia, stroke, and ALS. However, no correlation was found for Parkinson's disease. 

Researchers used data from 325,870 participants in the UK Biobank, a large-scale biomedical database. To determine biological age, they took into account 18 different clinical biomarkers, including blood sugar, blood lipids, blood pressure, lung function, and other measures of cardiometabolic health

Researchers determined how old the participants' bodies seemed based on biological measures of health (that were unrelated to their chronological age) to find out if a higher biological age put them at an increased risk of dementia and other common neurodegenerative diseases. Results showed that a higher biological age was linked to a higher risk of dementia and stroke.

This was an observational study, so a directly causal relationship between biological age and dementia and stroke can't be confirmed quite yet. However, this finding does suggest that tending to your cardiometabolic health may slow down or prevent the onset of dementia, stroke, and other brain-related diseases. 

Why this can be helpful

Luckily, many of the factors contributing to a high biological age can be positively influenced by lifestyle choices such as eating a nutrient-rich diet, getting regular exercise, prioritizing sleep, and limiting stress when possible

It's not breaking news that factors like blood sugar and lung function contribute to disease onset. Still, it's helpful to understand the health implications of having a biological age that's higher than your chronological age. In the future, biological age tests may help health care providers determine patients' disease risk and get them on preventive treatments earlier.

It's worth noting that biological age tests, whether completed at home or in a health care setting, are not the only measure of disease risk—other factors, including lifestyle, genetics, current chronic illness, demographics, and family history, all play a role. And more research is needed on the relationship between biological age and risk for other chronic health conditions beyond the brain.

Still, this study shows us that getting older doesn't necessarily have to mean getting sicker. It's a reminder that aging doesn't need to be associated with disease—at least when looking at it through the lens of biology. 

The takeaway

A BMJ study found that advanced biological age increases the risk of subsequent neurodegenerative diagnoses, including all-cause dementia, ischaemic stroke, and ALS. If you want to learn more about biological age tests (and the best at-home options), check out this guide. You can also tune in to the mindbodygreen podcast episode below to learn more about reversing biological age from naturopathic doctor Kara Fitzgerald, N.D.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

