High-Performing Women Are Missing Key Signs Of Biological Aging 

Understand what your "optimal" looks like when you feel and perform your best, so you can identify the subtle shifts before they derail you. Stop normalizing exhaustion. High-performing women are masters of adaptation. We are conditioned to push through fatigue and ignore the signals our bodies send us. But chronic exhaustion, unexplained changes in body composition, declining cognitive sharpness, and worsening recovery are not badges of honor, they are warning signs. Symptoms that overlap with overtraining, anxiety, or burnout deserve a hormonal workup, not just a lighter training week.