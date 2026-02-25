For the uninitiated, powerlifting competitions come down to three lifts: the squat, the bench press, and the deadlift. Your combined total across all three is what determines your ranking, so it's not just about one big moment, but the sum of your strength across the board. Hunter trains these “big three” all year long, adjusting volume and intensity as competitions approach, but she complements her lifts with other dynamic strength training moves and sprints (she hasn’t given up her love of speed).