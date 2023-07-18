A little context about wrinkles: There are actually multiple types of fine lines, some of the most common being compression and expression lines.

The former occurs when you squish your face into your pillow while you sleep (they're also called sleep wrinkles or pillow lines), while the latter happens when you make facial expressions—think laughing, smiling, frowning. It's not necessarily the movement itself that poses the problem, but as you lose vital skin components like collagen, your skin isn't as able to bounce back from those movements. Over time, those expression lines start to settle in.

That's not to say you should never raise your eyebrows ever again. Just be mindful of how your face rests when you're not actively engaging—like, say, when you're asleep. Yep, your face unconsciously crinkles up while you sleep, but applying a silicone patch over those places can encourage those muscles to rest.

These patches also provide a barrier between your skin and the pillow, so there's less friction tugging at your delicate skin as it compresses into the fabric. Win-win.