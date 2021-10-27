Here's What Your Puppy Should Be Eating For A Future Of Better Health

Puppies are a handful in every way. From the housebreaking and crate training to the constant chewing and teething—they can be a full-time job. But one of the reasons we become so overwhelmed when this furry ball of energy comes charging into our lives is that we want the best for them. And as pet parents, we feel responsible for their health and happiness.

Puppyhood is such a critical time in dogs' lives, not only for training purposes but also for setting the stage for long-term health. Specifically, what puppies consume at an early age can predict the development of certain health conditions. That's why starting with a high-quality and nutritionally balanced diet, like Instinct Raw, should be at the top of your puppy priority list. A raw food diet offers a variety of unique benefits for puppies' long-term health—and we've got the research to prove it! But first, let's dive into the basics.