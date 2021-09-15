5 Reasons To Start Your Dog On A Raw Food Diet

When it comes to diet and nutrition, our four-legged friends aren’t so different from us. When our pup’s food tastes better, they get more excited for mealtime. When it’s full of nutrients like protein, fruits, and vegetables, they have more energy throughout the day. When it’s minimally-processed, they’re happier and healthier. Sound familiar? All species benefit from higher food quality — and as pet parents, those benefits are in our hands.

We’ve all found ourselves in the pet food aisle, sifting through nutrition facts, packaging, and price. The truth is, there’s an ocean of options out there. But nothing compares to how a raw food diet can unlock your dog’s potential. Just like us humans appreciate a healthy, hearty meal, our dogs appreciate the 100% raw nutrition of Instinct Raw. In fact, as we dig in deeper, you’ll find it hard for any ordinary kibble to compare.