The Planet Of Love Is Moving Into Cancer—Here's What It Means For Your Sign
In astrology, Venus is known as the planet of love, beauty, and pleasure. It impacts how we give and receive love, and when it moves into a new zodiac sign, it can definitely have an on impact our relationships.
For the past few weeks, for instance, Venus has been in Gemini, making us all more inclined to witty banter, scintillating texts, and intellectual connection. But now, Venus is moving into the sensitive and emotional Cancer—a big shift from Gemini's heady, analytical energy.
Of course, depending on where Cancer lands in your chart, we all have something different to expect from this transit. Here's what to know.
Venus moves into sentimental Cancer until August 25
The planet of love will be in Cancer for the rest of Leo season, from July 30 all the way until August 25. And according to the AstroTwins, nostalgia is about to feel a lot more romantic.
"As love planet Venus sails out of Gemini’s cerebral port and into Cancer’s sentimental waters, surrender and let your emotions take the helm—after three weeks of overthinking every move," the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen.
During this warm-fuzzy phase, they explain, you may find yourself craving nurturing and comfort. As such, they recommend staying in rather than booking every spare moment with social activities. "Private, relaxed moments allow you to connect to friends, lovers, or your S.O. in the intimate style that Cancer prefers," they add.
If you're partnered up, you could find Venus in Cancer encourages you to focus on domestic matters, whether that's exchanging keys or moving in together. Just remember, Mercury is still retrograde until August 11, so it's best to hold off on major decisions until then.
In the meantime, the twins note, "Be mindful not to bring too much caretaking into your romantic connections if you don’t want to go from 'hot mama' to 'mother hen' in your partner’s eyes."
What Venus in Cancer means for your zodiac sign
Depending on where Cancer lands in your chart, we'll each be impacted by Venus in Cancer differently. Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's what Venus in Cancer is impacting for you:
- Aries rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
- Taurus rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Gemini rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
- Cancer rising: First house of self-image and identity
- Leo rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Virgo rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Libra rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
- Scorpio rising: Ninth house of wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
- Sagittarius rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
- Capricorn rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
- Aquarius rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
- Pisces rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, Venus in Cancer will likely have us all feeling more sentimental than usual, so lean into it! When you understand the astrological forecast at play–including how it's impacting your specific birth chart—it's that much easier to navigate these transits with ease.