 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
Here's How To Know If Your Olive Oil Is 100% Pure—& Why That Matters

Here's How To Know If Your Olive Oil Is 100% Pure—& Why That Matters

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
Please Stop Making This Common Mistake When Choosing A Healthy Olive Oil

Image by Nadine Greeff / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 1, 2022 — 22:23 PM

Odds are if you’re regularly cooking meals for yourself, you’re also consistently using a cooking oil of some form. And the superior option of them all? Olive oil. More specifically, extra virgin olive oil.

When you’re buying a product from the grocery store you likely take whatever is written on the label at face value, but as integrative nutrition and health expert Courtney Swan, M.S., notes olive oil brands aren't created equal when it comes to quality.

In fact, not all of the olive oil on the market is 100% pure. In a recent Instagram reel, Swan breaks down how to determine if your EVOO is real, and what to look for on the label when making purchases in the future.

Why your EVOO may not be 100% pure.

Olive oil is generally more expensive than other options such as soybean oil or vegetable oil, so many of the options on the shelves in your grocery store may be cut with these cheaper oils to accommodate mass production.

Functional Nutrition Training

A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by the world’s foremost health & wellness experts

headshots of mbg functional nutrition training faculty

“Seventy five to 80% of olive oil on a shelf is actually fraud,” warns Swan. “Even if it says 100% olive oil on there, it does not necessarily mean it’s going to be 100% olive oil. A lot of olive oils are now being cut with soybean oil, canola oil, safflower oil, and sunflower oil, and they’re doing this to make it cheaper.”

On the whole it’s best to avoid oils such as canola, safflower, and vegetable due to their highly refined nature, making it especially frustrating when you’re putting in the effort to purchase EVOO and still not getting what you paid for. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How do you know you’re getting pure olive oil?

So how can you be sure that your EVOO is 100% real? “Two things: When you pour out the olive oil, you want it to be really deep green so you can tell by the color,” explains Swan. “And then when you taste it, it’s going to taste really peppery.”

While it’s still important for the bottle to read ‘100% olive oil,’ you may not be able to take every brand at their word, so if you’re dedicated to getting a pure olive oil you should do some extra research before making your purchase. In her demonstration, Swan uses Brightland olive oil as a great option that is 100% pure.

The takeaway.

A good cooking oil not only impacts the flavor of your meals, but it can also contribute to your well-being over the years. EVOO is packed with healthy fats, antioxidants, and vitamins while being significantly less processed, so you will benefit from doing the research into a quality oil that actually supports your health and isn't cut with gut-irritating, lower quality oils. And if you need help finding one, we've rounded up 10 of the best olive oils.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

6 Meal Delivery Services That Make Healthy Eating A Breeze For People 65+

Lindsay Boyers
6 Meal Delivery Services That Make Healthy Eating A Breeze For People 65+
Recipes

The Summer Dinner Recipe Inspiration You've Been Looking For, From mbg's Editors

Merrell Readman
The Summer Dinner Recipe Inspiration You've Been Looking For, From mbg's Editors
Spirituality

What Astrologers Want You To Know About The (Aggressive) Energy Of July

The AstroTwins
What Astrologers Want You To Know About The (Aggressive) Energy Of July
Beauty

If You're Dealing With Dark Spots On The Body, Look For This In Your Lotion

Hannah Frye
If You're Dealing With Dark Spots On The Body, Look For This In Your Lotion
Beauty

Do Collagen Supplements Even Work? A Holistic Plastic Surgeon Weighs In

Jamie Schneider
Do Collagen Supplements Even Work? A Holistic Plastic Surgeon Weighs In
Functional Food

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Low-Carb Meal Delivery Services

Lindsay Boyers
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Low-Carb Meal Delivery Services
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Sex

Keep This On Your Nightstand For Super-Steamy, More Confident Sex

Emma Loewe
Keep This On Your Nightstand For Super-Steamy, More Confident Sex
Integrative Health

These Anti-Snore Pillows Might Just Save Your Relationship

Jack Byram
These Anti-Snore Pillows Might Just Save Your Relationship
Motivation

We Found 13 Sneakers To Keep Your Feet Ache-Free (Even After Hours Of Standing)

Merrell Readman
We Found 13 Sneakers To Keep Your Feet Ache-Free (Even After Hours Of Standing)
Integrative Health

You Should Make This Is A Nonnegotiable When Buying A Multivitamin

Morgan Chamberlain
You Should Make This Is A Nonnegotiable When Buying A Multivitamin
Beauty

I'm An Eyebrow Expert — Here's How To Optimize Your Brows In 3 Steps

Hannah Frye
I'm An Eyebrow Expert — Here's How To Optimize Your Brows In 3 Steps
Integrative Health

This Underrated Herb Sucks Up Stress Like A High-Power Vacuum

Emma Loewe
This Underrated Herb Sucks Up Stress Like A High-Power Vacuum
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/heres-how-to-know-if-your-olive-oil-is-pure

Your article and new folder have been saved!