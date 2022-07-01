Please Stop Making This Common Mistake When Choosing A Healthy Olive Oil

Odds are if you’re regularly cooking meals for yourself, you’re also consistently using a cooking oil of some form. And the superior option of them all? Olive oil. More specifically, extra virgin olive oil.

When you’re buying a product from the grocery store you likely take whatever is written on the label at face value, but as integrative nutrition and health expert Courtney Swan, M.S., notes olive oil brands aren't created equal when it comes to quality.

In fact, not all of the olive oil on the market is 100% pure. In a recent Instagram reel, Swan breaks down how to determine if your EVOO is real, and what to look for on the label when making purchases in the future.