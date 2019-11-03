Home—that was Ann's favorite place.

It didn't matter that her tiny 1860s farmhouse wasn't anybody else's idea of a forever home, or that the carpet and paint had a little wear and tear on them, or that she and her three dogs and four cats had to manage with cramped quarters. The place was definitely rough around the edges—a little like me, she thought—yet it was stout. It had heart and a solid foundation. Most of all, it was home.

Before turning in for the night, ending another hectic day that bounced from working with special needs kids in nearby Boulder, Colorado, to managing her "zoo" (Ann had a weakness for stray pets), she stole a few quiet moments on her front porch. Besides, she couldn't sleep anyway, couldn't shut off her anxious mind. Nothing new. Ann settled into a comfy chair and pressed a steaming mug of "herbal something" to her lips. The aromas of passionflower and lemongrass never failed to carry away the usual smells of the horse ranch she lived by—leather, hay, smoldering fire pits, musky stables.

Ann took a long, slow sip and then gazed at the Colorado sky.

"Perfect," she whispered to herself. Endless blue had given way to countless stars. Intense white lights skipped and danced around milky clusters of yellow and purple. Shooting stars raced across the horizon.

For Ann, this regular nightly treat had a way of captivating her thoughts, resetting her focus, and reminding her, "All is good." Yet, lately, the middle-aged Coloradan didn't feel like her usual self. She couldn't shake a whole new set of worries: her faltering memory and growing anxiety.

Why am I in this crazy fog? she asked herself. I can't hold a thought in my head. And I'm exhausted all the time.

Even worse, Ann had been forgetting things—not just keys and sunglasses but big things like meetings and people's names. She took another sip of tea and began talking out loud to herself: "This stuff isn't doing its job anymore. Isn't passionflower supposed to be calming?"

Ann's anxious thoughts ranged from mere twinges of uneasiness to full-blown panic attacks. How could she clear away the stress, sharpen her thinking, and regain her mental edge? How could Ann reset her focus again and get back to her usual self—the happy, kid-loving, animal-protecting woman she'd always been?