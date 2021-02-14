For centuries, humankind has been searching for the perfect cornucopia of love foods that boost sexual desire and juice up the senses. From ancient civilizations to contemporary times, so many cultures have an assorted collection of mythology, beliefs, and tradition around food's sexual and libidinous powers. Aphrodisiacs (derived from the Greek Goddess of Love, Aphrodite) are natural substances touted for their ability to increase sex drive and arousal.

When it comes to the intersection between sex and food, “like hunger, libido is a primitive instinct. They can both affect the way you behave, making you prioritize them above other things," says Uma Naidoo, M.D., nutritional psychiatrist, chef, nutrition expert, and author of This Is Your Brain on Food. "Hunger and libido also involve similar chemicals, such as dopamine, a neurotransmitter that plays a role in the brain’s pleasure and reward center."

While you've probably heard of oysters or dark chocolate sparking some frisky feelings, you might be less familiar with aphrodisiac herbs. While there isn't a significant amount of research to back their benefits, plants have long been used in various cultures to help spark sensual pleasure. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, let's dive into some traditional herbs thought to amp up your extra amorous spirits.

(Note: Most herbal aphrodisiacs don't have significant research to back up their aphrodisiac qualities. Even if they're considered healthy foods, you may want to start with small doses. Also, consider consulting with your doctor before giving these herbs a try, particularly if you're currently taking medication.)