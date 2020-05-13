Mornings used to be my favorite time of day. I'd wake up early, eat a leisurely breakfast, listen to my favorite podcasts on the way to work, and arrive at my job at mindbodygreen clear-headed and ready to go.

But now that mornings are spent quarantining alone in my NYC studio apartment, I don't enjoy them nearly as much. In fact, they kind of stress me out.

Once stay-at-home orders went into effect, I tried lots of things to start the day off right: I bought coloring books and threw myself into baking projects. I tried to self-soothe with lots of meditation and a steady gratitude practice. None of it helped ease my stress in any meaningful way and I still found myself super anxious from the moment I woke up.

That's until I started taking a hemp supplement in the mornings, which is now the single most important part of my quarantine routine. Here's what my mornings look like now: