I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed
A lengthy wind-down routine filled with an hourlong yoga flow, 30-minute meditation, and a few cups of calming tea sounds appealing, but I simply don't have the time for that—and I'd go as far as to say most people don't. So, I sought out some real-world advice.
Through word-of-mouth and a bit of social media outreach, I got in contact with folks who have an average sleep score of at least 85 but still lead busy lifestyles. So, yes, they're all quite qualified to speak on what it takes to boost your sleep quality, with data to back it up. Without further ado, let's dive into the tips:
If you need a great night of sleep, schedule your harder workout the day before
"One interesting thing I notice is that my deep sleep/REM will typically increase significantly two nights after a very hard day of exercise, not immediately the same night," says Eoghan Shields, a New York City–based financial adviser.
So, if you're desperate for a great night of sleep (say, before a big event or preceding a long travel day) consider scheduling that grueling workout a few days before so you give yourself enough time to recover.
When possible, embrace the earlier dinner & drinks reservation
"Things like eating a really big meal within two or three hours before bed and alcohol always hinder my sleep, so I generally avoid those or know to not expect the best night sleep if I do have them," says Francesca Monti, a Bay Area–based registered dietitian-nutritionist.
On a similar note, Shields tries to avoid too much water before bed too. "[I cut out] water well before bed because that is the most consistent thing I wake up from," he says.
Of course, some nights are busier than others, and you may be left having dinner at 9 p.m. for reasons beyond your control, but it's all about knowing how those late-night meals impact your sleep, and as Monti says, managing your expectations when it does occur.
Try a red light mask before bed
Red light devices are on the rise in the well-being space, some designed for sleep and others for skin longevity. Either way, this LED light therapy can serve as a tool to quickly wind down.
"I also do a red light mask before bed for 15 minutes, which always makes me feel very calm," Monti says. Plus, the collagen-supporting perks are worthwhile (read up on the complexion benefits of red light here).
For sleep purposes, you may consider seeking out LED light devices you can keep on your bedside table, like a red LED lamp. For a travel-friendly device, consider the compact Helight (it's a mindbodygreen staffer favorite!).
Red light has been shown to support sleep quality in some athletes1 and even help boost your mood and mental focus upon waking2.
Turn on the pink noise
New York–based executive assistant Chiara Capasso opts for pink noise sounds she finds on Spotify as a way to ease her into sleep. This type of sound utilizes a flat, even sound akin to a waterfall or waves on a beach.
Keep your room cold
Capasso also keeps her room cool—65 degrees Fahrenheit cool. "Or, sometimes colder," she adds.
The ideal room temperature for sleep is between 60 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit, Victoria Albina, N.P., MPH, nervous system specialist and holistic nurse practitioner previously told mbg. But this range can fluctuate depending on a host of factors like bedding weight, clothing, and internal body temperature, to name a few.
Your body temperature naturally drops before bed3, and having a cool room can kick-start that process.
Reserve your time in bed for sleeping only
"My wind-down routine basically all happens outside bed (meaning by the time I lie down I expect or hope to fall asleep pretty quickly)," mindbodygreen's contributing commerce editor Carleigh Ferrante tells me.
This is an especially helpful tip for those who find themselves lying awake in bed barely feeling tired at all. Instead of waiting it out, try winding down before pulling your sheets back and only lying down once you feel tired enough to fall asleep.
Read before bed—even if just for five minutes
"An hour and a half before it's time to sleep, I'll put my phone away and switch to a book—that's also when I'll take a natural supplement for sleep and my last sip of water for the night," says New York City–based journalist Merrell Readman.
Capasso similarly devotes her final moments before sleep to a good book—whether it's for 10 minutes or an hour.
If you're not a bookworm, consider some kind of activity that requires no blue light—drawing, stretching, journaling, crocheting, etc. The main goal is to put (and keep) your phone down before settling in.
Find a way to warm up to cool down before bed
"I typically sauna a couple of hours before bed and definitely notice that I fall asleep much faster when I do," Shields says.
Don't have access to a sauna? Elevating your body temperature with a warm bath or shower before bedtime can accelerate the process of falling asleep too.
As you exit the warm and soothing environment, your body initiates a cooling-down process, similar to the effect of resting in a cool room.
Think beyond your nighttime routine
"I've tried just about every pre-bed ritual you could think of, and I've found that it's really more about what I do during the day than what I do right before bed," Ferrante says.
She adds that she sleeps better on days when she has a good amount of movement (be it walking, strength training, Pilates, etc.). Like Shields, she also sleeps well after days when she's used a sauna blanket and her favorite PEMF mat.
So if you've already mastered the art of the wind-down routine, consider looking deeper into your daily activities to figure out which ones set you up for a successful night of rest.
The takeaway
Because I'm in pursuit of a higher sleep score without the fuss, I asked a handful of folks who average a sleep score above 85 how they keep up with quality rest on a tight schedule.
Their tips range from minding their workout intensity during the day to turning on pink noise before bed and taking the screen time limitation seriously. Ready to start tracking your sleep more closely? Here's our carefully curated list of the best wearable devices on the market right now.