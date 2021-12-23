On the plus side, interacting with nature—even if it's just from your desk—seems to pay dividends for your mental health. Using The Spheres, part of Amazon's Seattle HQ, as a case study, researchers found that nature contact in and near the office environment improved mental health by lowering stress, anxiety, and depressive symptoms.

The Spheres boast upwards of 40,000 plants, making it an extreme example, but the team notes that any company can help foster better mental health among their employees by providing more opportunities to interact with nature at the office. (Read the research here.)