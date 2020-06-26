mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Food Trends

10 Delicious & Healthy Hot Dogs For Summer Grilling 

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Best Healthy Hot Dogs Summer 2020

Image by mbg Creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 26, 2020 — 14:36 PM

Hot dogs are a summer staple, but they aren't always the healthiest food. Many are made with added preservatives, fillers, and honestly, who knows what kind of meat. Thankfully, plenty of brands have prioritized making better-for-you dogs in both the animal and plant-based markets.

When choosing the right one to buy, registered dietitians focus on a short and familiar ingredient list. For a beef dog, they look for 100% grass-fed and organic meat. Plant-based options should be high in quality sources of protein, such as pea protein, and vegetables when possible.

Many hot dogs, animal and plant-based, tend to be high in sodium, so Mascha Davis MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and author of Eat Your Vitamins, tells mbg to be aware of those salt levels.

Though it can be hard to find a healthy hot dog, these 10 are RD-approved and a good place to start.

Beef Hot Dogs

Organic Prairie 100% Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs

The Organic Prairie grass-fed beef hot dogs only contain seven ingredients, including organic beef, water, and seasonings. These come pre-cooked and frozen at peak freshness to maintain their delicious flavor.

Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs, Organic Prairie 

Organic Prairie 100% Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs

Applegate 100% Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs

"I like this product because it is organic and made with high-quality grass-fed beef," Davis tells mbg. Along with beef and water, Applegate hot dogs contains sea salt, celery salt, garlic and onion powders, and paprika for flavoring. It contains zero grams of trans fat, sugar, and carbohydrates.

Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dog, Applegate Naturals

Applegate 100% Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs

Teton Waters Ranch Bun Length 100% Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs

Teton's 100% grass-fed and finished beef hot dogs fit perfectly in a bun. They're free of fillers, nitrates, nitrites, and added sugars, women's health dietitian Valerie Agyeman, R.D. tells mbg. Plus they're super juicy, she says. When Agyeman wants to pass on the bun, she'll chop these up and add them to veggies or pasta for a nourishing meal.

Bun Length Beef Hot Dog, Teton Waters Ranch

Teton Waters Ranch Bun Length 100% Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs
Advertisement

Plant-Based Hot Dogs

Beyond Meat Original Plant-Based Sausage

The main ingredients in Beyond Meat's plant-based sausage are pea protein and coconut oil. The pea protein is combined with rice protein and fava bean protein, making it beneficial for vegetarians or other plant-based eaters, Davis tells mbg. It's low in sugar, and high in iron and protein. The only downside is the sodium content, she says, which is a bit high.

Plant-Based Sausage, Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Original Plant-Based Sausage

Field Roast Plant-Based Bratwurst

Most hot dogs pair well with beer, but these are actually made with beer, as well as vegetables like caramelized onions, pea protein, and various seasonings. "I love Field Roast plant-based bratwurst because it's super flavorful and has an amazing texture," Agyeman says. While not technically a hot dog, they taste great in a bun.

Plant-based bratwurst, Field Roast

Field Roast Plant-Based Bratwurst

Yves Mediterranean Harissa Veggie Sausages

"Being someone who loves spice and heaps of flavor, I like the Yves Mediterranean Harissa Veggie Sausages," registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator, Shahzadi Devje, R.D., CDE, MSc tells mbg. These sausages are made of vegetables, wheat protein, and a vitamin and mineral blend. They're free of artificial colors and preservatives and have a delicious Mediterranean flavor profile, Devje says.

Mediterranean Harissa Veggie Sausages, Yves 

Yves Mediterranean Harissa Veggie Sausages

Yves Tofu Dog

"If you're on the hunt for lower sodium options and love tofu, the Yves Tofu Dog is a good pick ," Devje says. Each serving contains only 9% daily value of sodium—the lowest on the list. "You could enjoy two of these with a side salad and fruit," she suggests.

Tofu Dog, Yves

Yves Tofu Dog

Tofurky Jumbo Plant-Based Hot Dogs

Just one of these Tofurky jumbo plant-based hot dogs contains 17 grams of protein, from a combination of organic soy and pea protein, Davis says. They provide a good amount of iron, potassium, and are low in sugar.

Frankly Delicious Jumbo Plant-Based Hot Dogs, Tofurky

Tofurky Jumbo Plant-Based Hot Dogs

Sweet Earth Chik'n Apple Sausage

These Sweet Earth "chicken" and apple sausages provide 19% of the daily recommended intake for protein (15 g), 15% iron, and 10% potassium. The plant-based chicken is made of pea protein, and gets its sweet and smoky flavor by combining apples, green onions, and smoke flavoring.

Plant-based chicken apple sausage, Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Chik'n Apple Sausage
Advertisement

Chicken Hot Dogs

Al Safa Chicken Seekh Kebab

These may not be a typical hot dogs, but Devje says as a South Asian, it's the closest she's found to a sausage that tastes "totally Indian." These kebabs are halal, gluten-free, and have very few ingredients. "Brace yourself as it's pretty high on the "hot/spicy" scale," she warns. One serving contains two kebabs, at only 120 calories total.

Chicken Seekh Kebab, Al Safa

Al Safa Chicken Seekh Kebab

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Recipes

11 Ways To Eat Hummus, Proving It Tastes Great With Everything

Abby Moore
11 Ways To Eat Hummus, Proving It Tastes Great With Everything
Recipes

The Portobello Burger Gets An Upgrade Thanks To This Superfood

Eliza Sullivan
The Portobello Burger Gets An Upgrade Thanks To This Superfood
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Love

Why You Love (Or Hate) Hugs May Come Down To Genetics, Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
Why You Love (Or Hate) Hugs May Come Down To Genetics, Study Finds
Beauty

How To Use Witch Hazel For Strong Hair & A Healthy Scalp

Jamie Schneider
How To Use Witch Hazel For Strong Hair & A Healthy Scalp
Beauty

The Hair Color Technique That Simulates A Natural, Sun-Kissed Look

Alexandra Engler
The Hair Color Technique That Simulates A Natural, Sun-Kissed Look
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Frizz Prevention Starts With Your Shampoo — Here Are 9 Natural Options

Alexandra Engler
Frizz Prevention Starts With Your Shampoo — Here Are 9 Natural Options
Love

Why Video Dates Might Be Here To Stay, Even After Reopening

Kelly Gonsalves
Why Video Dates Might Be Here To Stay, Even After Reopening
Outdoors

7 Running Belts That Will Help You Carry Your Essentials, Hands-Free

Kristine Thomason
7 Running Belts That Will Help You Carry Your Essentials, Hands-Free
Beauty

Why Some Wash Their Hair With Only Conditioner: A Guide To Co-Washing

Alexandra Engler
Why Some Wash Their Hair With Only Conditioner: A Guide To Co-Washing
Beauty

This Clean Beauty Philosophy Is Just What We Need Right Now

Jamie Schneider
This Clean Beauty Philosophy Is Just What We Need Right Now
Spirituality

How To Break Down Emotional Blocks Using This In-Demand Crystal

Sarah Regan
How To Break Down Emotional Blocks Using This In-Demand Crystal
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/healthy-hot-dogs

Your article and new folder have been saved!