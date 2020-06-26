Hot dogs are a summer staple, but they aren't always the healthiest food. Many are made with added preservatives, fillers, and honestly, who knows what kind of meat. Thankfully, plenty of brands have prioritized making better-for-you dogs in both the animal and plant-based markets.

When choosing the right one to buy, registered dietitians focus on a short and familiar ingredient list. For a beef dog, they look for 100% grass-fed and organic meat. Plant-based options should be high in quality sources of protein, such as pea protein, and vegetables when possible.

Many hot dogs, animal and plant-based, tend to be high in sodium, so Mascha Davis MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and author of Eat Your Vitamins, tells mbg to be aware of those salt levels.

Though it can be hard to find a healthy hot dog, these 10 are RD-approved and a good place to start.