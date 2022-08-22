4 Healthy Foods That Will Keep You Regular — Plus One Bonus Tip

Say what you want, but one of the biggest indicators of a healthy body is a regular poop schedule. Normal bowel movements are essential for keeping your gut in check and clearing out your system, and your diet is one of the most significant determining factors of the quality and regularity of your poop.

There are some foods that do very little to get things moving, but on the other hand, there are some ingredients that are particularly well known for helping evacuate your stool and keeping your gut happy. Whether you're in need of a little assistance in getting things moving or simply want to tailor your diet to keep your digestion running smoothly (as we all should!), these are the four foods you should make a conscious effort to keep in your eating plan: