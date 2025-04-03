The Genius Hydration-Boosting Ingredient To Add To Healthy Homemade Ice Pops

If you really want to double down on making super-hydrating treats, you can start with other smart ingredients beyond chia seeds, too. Here are some combos to try, all of which include one or two hydration powerhouses. Simply blend them like a smoothie and then pour them into an ice pop mold. If you don't have a mold, you can try pouring the mix into an ice cube tray and then blending it again once frozen for a slushie consistency. And of course, be sure to add a spoonful of chia seeds to these mixtures.