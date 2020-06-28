A Healthy 2-Ingredient Slushie Recipe For Hot Summer Days
Summer is the perfect time to load up on sweet frozen snacks. Opting for a popsicle is one way to go, but there’s something about a slushie that feels utterly nostalgic. Unfortunately, most fruit slushies contain artificial colors and sweeteners. To satisfy those childhood cravings without the additives, mbg developed a two-ingredient version, using organic veggies+ greens powder as the star.
Make healthy 2-ingredient slushies.
All that you need to make a nutritious and refreshing slushie at home, is water (or another liquid of choice), organic veggies+ greens powder, an ice cube tray, and a blender.
Ingredients
- 2 cups cold water (or beverage of choice)
- 2 Tbsp organic veggies+
Method
- Pour cold liquid and greens powder into a mixer
- Shake together until well mixed
- Pour into ice cube trays, freeze until semi-solid (this will help with that slushie-like texture)
- Blend until it reaches desired consistency
What are the benefits of this green slushie?
Yes, you can simply mix a scoop of organic veggies+ with water, coconut water, or a plant-based milk of choice. However, freezing the mixture and transforming it into a healthy, delicious slushie, is a great way to mix things up, says registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN. Plus, it’s a fun and convenient way to sneak veggies into your daily diet, she adds.
organic veggies+
Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*
The ingredients in organic veggies+ include hard-to-find sea vegetables, like kelp, chlorella, and spirulina, as well as dark leafy greens. Along with the omega-3 fatty acids from the sea veggies, the powder contains a fiber blend of flaxseed and inulin, making the slushie a refreshing, yet satiating snack.
While veggies are the focus, this greens powder also contains a fruit antioxidant blend. This includes berries, acai, and cranberries, which balance the vegetal flavor of the powder, and help manage inflammation.*
Overall, organic veggies+ is high in vitamins and minerals, like iron and potassium, and low in sugar (2 g per serving).* It's also worth noting this slushie is vegan, soy-free, gluten-free, and Whole30 approved®, making it friendly for a wide range of allergy and dietary needs.
When craving a nostalgic and nutritious summer snack, this two-ingredient slushie is the perfect fix.